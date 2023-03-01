Bassetts Vitamin Woman 30Pk

30 Raspberry flavoured multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.

Soft & Chewy One-a-Day Energy - Iron Immune Support - Vitamin D Expert Nutrition No Added Sugar We all want to feel ready for whatever life brings. Supporting our bodies with the nutrients they need is a great place to start. We've made these deliciously chewy multivitamin and multimineral pastilles to help. They're designed to give your body the help you're looking for in supporting your health and living life to the full. Each one-a-day pastille contains: Iron and Vitamin B12 to reduce tiredness, Vitamins C and D to support your immune system and Zinc and Selenium for healthy hair and nails. Energy Iron and Vitamins B6, B12 and C help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from food Immune Support Vitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune system Hair, Skin & Nails Zinc, Selenium and Biotin help support healthy hair, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin and Zinc and Selenium help support healthy nails Hormonal Balance Iodine supports normal thyroid function and Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activity Bones & Muscles Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Wellbeing Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function, Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) supports normal mental performance and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Eyes Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) helps support healthy vision Nervous System Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and Vitamins B6 and B12 help support the working of the nervous system Our Guide to NRV* 15% a little top-up 30% a bit more support 50% supporting daily diet 100% fully supporting daily diet 200% or 300% a specific recommendation *NRV=Nutrient Reference Value.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Blend of 21 Vitamins & Minerals No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars Natural flavours and colours

No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Acid (Malic Acid), Raspberry Flavouring, Dexpanthenol, Ferrous Citrate, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Nicotinamide, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Zinc Citrate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Manganese Citrate, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Sodium Molybdate, Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin

Produce of

Made with Care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years