Cape Kyala Pinotage 75Cl

3.8(15)Write a review
image 1 of Cape Kyala Pinotage 75Cl

£3.99
£3.99/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
391kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Pinotage. Wine of South Africa. W.O. Western Cape.
  • Cape Kyala Pinotage is a spicy, full bodied red wine made from South Africa’s signature red grape. With bold flavours of red berries and spiced plums with a dark chocolate finish. Perfect with BBQs, steak or lamb.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • A spicy, full-bodied red wine made from South Africa's signature red grape. With bold flavours of red berries and spiced plums with a dark chocolate finish

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Origin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinotage

Vinification Details

  • The wine is fermented at 16 degree Celcius in Stainless steel tanks.

History

  • The winery source wine from all of the main regions of the Western Cape, allowing them to produce a unique blend that offers a whole that is more than the sum of the parts. We can offer a more interesting wine at great value for money that will stick in your memory.

Regional Information

  • The Western Cape Winelands is a region of the Western Cape Province of South Africa. It is the largest wine producing region in South Africa and is divided into six main wine regions, each offering its own unique wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with BBQs, steak or lamb.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy313kJ / 75kcal391kJ / 94kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
15 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Chap, yes. Nice, no.

2 stars

I thought I would try this as I love Pinotage. I wish I hadn't...cheap yes, nice, no. I much prefer the Lidl Pinotage....a little more expensive (£5.49), but worth it.

excellent non-special party, daily, wine

4 stars

This is an extremely good quaffing wine very good value for the price (that doesn't mean you should put it up!). It was bought for normal non-special use and it certainly is good for that.

Good value.

4 stars

Good value.

not a bad tipple

3 stars

it was an ok wine cheap and cheerful had it midweek enjoyable

Good value for money

4 stars

Good value for money

Actually 13% alcohol. Misleading headline.

3 stars

One review mistakenly said it was only 5% alcohol! Actually it is 13%. Misleading that the 5% of daily calories is quoted at the top of the page.

This product is quite nice. It’s fruity and not to

4 stars

This product is quite nice. It’s fruity and not too dry. I think for the price this a very good buy. We use it just for a drink in the evening but would also share it with friends. My only complaint is the dates on some of your products. As we only buy once a week some products have only two days left. I have noticed it more on coleslaw and some meat stuff.

OK For The Price

3 stars

This is OK, especially for the price - but you need to let it breathe for quite a while or it tastes musty. Taparoo Valley Shiraz is by far better - but Tesco has increased the price of that by 70p a bottle!

Wonderful wine.

5 stars

Absolute lovely wine at a really affordable price.

