Cape Kyala Pinotage 75Cl

Good quality
Good quality
Chap, yes. Nice, no.
I thought I would try this as I love Pinotage. I wish I hadn't...cheap yes, nice, no. I much prefer the Lidl Pinotage....a little more expensive (£5.49), but worth it.
excellent non-special party, daily, wine
This is an extremely good quaffing wine very good value for the price (that doesn't mean you should put it up!). It was bought for normal non-special use and it certainly is good for that.
Good value.
Good value.
not a bad tipple
it was an ok wine cheap and cheerful had it midweek enjoyable
Good value for money
Good value for money
Actually 13% alcohol. Misleading headline.
One review mistakenly said it was only 5% alcohol! Actually it is 13%. Misleading that the 5% of daily calories is quoted at the top of the page.
This product is quite nice. It’s fruity and not to
This product is quite nice. It’s fruity and not too dry. I think for the price this a very good buy. We use it just for a drink in the evening but would also share it with friends. My only complaint is the dates on some of your products. As we only buy once a week some products have only two days left. I have noticed it more on coleslaw and some meat stuff.
OK For The Price
This is OK, especially for the price - but you need to let it breathe for quite a while or it tastes musty. Taparoo Valley Shiraz is by far better - but Tesco has increased the price of that by 70p a bottle!
Wonderful wine.
Absolute lovely wine at a really affordable price.