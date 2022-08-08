We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Aging Face Protection Cream Spf 50 50Ml

4.7(171)
£11.00

£22.00/100ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Aging Face Protection Cream Spf 50 50Ml
Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Age Super UV SPF 50 Protection Cream reduces the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22%*as well as reducing the appearance of dark spots. Containing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it leaves skin looking hydrated, smooth and feeling firmer whilst also protected. Developed for the sensitive face area, our formula is instantly absorbed and does not leave a greasy finish on skin. Formulated to protect all skin tones, is suitable for daily use. Tested under dermatological control, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.The formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. This suncream offers advanced protection against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays.Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.*instrumental evaluation on 24 women after 8 weeks of twice daily use.
Anti-Ageing: Visibly reduces wrinkles by up to 22%High Protection: Formulated to protect all skin tonesDermatologically Tested: Hypoallergenic and tested under dermatological controlLeaping Bunny Approved: approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

885540 1, Aqua / Water, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Phenylethyl Resorcinol, Triethanolamine, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Poloxamer 338, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Xanthan Gum, Caprylyl Glycol, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, (F.I.L C259134/2)

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage

Overexposure to the sun is dangerous- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product because it does not provide 100% protection- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight- Shake before use- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
