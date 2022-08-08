Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Aging Face Protection Cream Spf 50 50Ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire Anti-Age Super UV SPF 50 Protection Cream reduces the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22%*as well as reducing the appearance of dark spots. Containing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it leaves skin looking hydrated, smooth and feeling firmer whilst also protected. Developed for the sensitive face area, our formula is instantly absorbed and does not leave a greasy finish on skin. Formulated to protect all skin tones, is suitable for daily use. Tested under dermatological control, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.The formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. This suncream offers advanced protection against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation. *instrumental evaluation on 24 women after 8 weeks of twice daily use.

Anti-Ageing: Visibly reduces wrinkles by up to 22% High Protection: Formulated to protect all skin tones Dermatologically Tested: Hypoallergenic and tested under dermatological control Leaping Bunny Approved: approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme

Pack size: 50ML

885540 1, Aqua / Water, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Silica, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Phenylethyl Resorcinol, Triethanolamine, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Poloxamer 338, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Xanthan Gum, Caprylyl Glycol, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, (F.I.L C259134/2)

