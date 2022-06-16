We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 12 Meat Free Balls 336G

2.5(15)Write a review
£ 2.25

£6.70/kg
£ 2.25
£6.70/kg

3 balls

Energy
598kJ
143kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

high

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 830kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Soya protein, flavouring and seasoning, formed into balls.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Packed with SOYA PROTEIN, seasonings and spices
  • Pack size: 336G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Soya Protein (41%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Mushroom, Shea Fat, Parsley, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Coconut Oil, Pea Fibre, Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Rice Flour, Flavourings, Thyme, Sugar, Maize Starch, Oregano Leaves, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Modified Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Onion, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Fennel.

Allergy Information

  • The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200??C/Fan 180??C/Gas 6 16 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16 minutes

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200??C/Fan 180??C/Gas 6 22 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22 minutes

Preparation and Usage

  • Gently push up each cavity in tray to remove balls.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

336g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 balls (72g**)
Energy830kJ / 199kcal598kJ / 143kcal
Fat11.0g7.9g
Saturates3.0g2.1g
Carbohydrate10.5g7.6g
Sugars1.3g0.9g
Fibre5.5g4.0g
Protein11.7g8.4g
Salt1.53g1.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 336g typically weighs 286g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

15 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Don't bother

1 stars

Awful, why the heck do I not learn? I just keep hoping that one day the product will stand up to the description, even the dog would not eat them!.

Why have they changed

3 stars

These are ok but not as good as the old recipe pea protein meatballs! Bring them back, they were so nice!

Nice chance of texture

4 stars

I must admit to liking these to the previous recipe. The texture is certainly better than before and the taste. Happy to keep on buying.

I miss the old recipe, would not buy new recipe

1 stars

Bring back the old recipe! Will not be buying these anymore due to the recipe change :(

Bring back the old recipe.

1 stars

As they say, if it isn't broken, don't fix it. Sadly the new recipe just isn't as good as the old pea protein version. They've added herbs and spices but I found they just overpowered the meatball. Texture is softer now, sadly I preferred the firmer texture before. I actually used to look forward to having these and thought they were the best taste/texture for a meat alternative but now I don't enjoy eating them. Quite disappointed I won't be able to purchase these again.

Recipe change - gone from amazing to terrible

1 stars

These used to be 5* and amazing, but the recipe changed and they could not be more different. Taste and texture is now bad and overpowering, and miles from what they used to be. Why would they do this!? I loved these, so really sad as won't buy again until the recipe changes back

Very satisfying,

5 stars

Wow these went down a storm, very good value and the taste was spot on, I made it with a tomatoe garlic parsley chive and red onion sauce that I cooked in a soup maker, I boiled the sauce and then cooked the meatballs with peppers, onion snd mushroom ketchup from Tesco and poured it over and I let it simmer. One of the best vegan plant based foods we have had. We are back to Tesco for more the weekend and will make a tex mex meatball sub roll. Nommmm

the new recipe is too spicy, the old recipe was so

1 stars

the new recipe is too spicy, the old recipe was so much better

Disappointing new recipe (bring back pea-protein!)

1 stars

Loved the original pea-protein recipe and bought them regularly. Now they’re soya (like every other brand). These taste nothing like the pea-protein ones in texture or flavour - way too spicy. Won’t buy again.

New recipe is bad

1 stars

New recipe is horrible and a completely different texture and taste. I used to really enjoy these but neither myself or my Wife liked the new recipe at all. We won't be buying these again unless they revert to the old recipe.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

