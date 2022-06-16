Tesco Plant Chef 12 Meat Free Balls 336G

Don't bother
Awful, why the heck do I not learn? I just keep hoping that one day the product will stand up to the description, even the dog would not eat them!.
Why have they changed
These are ok but not as good as the old recipe pea protein meatballs! Bring them back, they were so nice!
Nice chance of texture
I must admit to liking these to the previous recipe. The texture is certainly better than before and the taste. Happy to keep on buying.
I miss the old recipe, would not buy new recipe
Bring back the old recipe! Will not be buying these anymore due to the recipe change :(
Bring back the old recipe.
As they say, if it isn't broken, don't fix it. Sadly the new recipe just isn't as good as the old pea protein version. They've added herbs and spices but I found they just overpowered the meatball. Texture is softer now, sadly I preferred the firmer texture before. I actually used to look forward to having these and thought they were the best taste/texture for a meat alternative but now I don't enjoy eating them. Quite disappointed I won't be able to purchase these again.
Recipe change - gone from amazing to terrible
These used to be 5* and amazing, but the recipe changed and they could not be more different. Taste and texture is now bad and overpowering, and miles from what they used to be. Why would they do this!? I loved these, so really sad as won't buy again until the recipe changes back
Very satisfying,
Wow these went down a storm, very good value and the taste was spot on, I made it with a tomatoe garlic parsley chive and red onion sauce that I cooked in a soup maker, I boiled the sauce and then cooked the meatballs with peppers, onion snd mushroom ketchup from Tesco and poured it over and I let it simmer. One of the best vegan plant based foods we have had. We are back to Tesco for more the weekend and will make a tex mex meatball sub roll. Nommmm
the new recipe is too spicy, the old recipe was so
the new recipe is too spicy, the old recipe was so much better
Disappointing new recipe (bring back pea-protein!)
Loved the original pea-protein recipe and bought them regularly. Now they’re soya (like every other brand). These taste nothing like the pea-protein ones in texture or flavour - way too spicy. Won’t buy again.
New recipe is bad
New recipe is horrible and a completely different texture and taste. I used to really enjoy these but neither myself or my Wife liked the new recipe at all. We won't be buying these again unless they revert to the old recipe.