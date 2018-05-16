We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Soft Seeded Sliced Rolls

Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Soft Seeded Sliced Rolls

Each roll contains

Energy
608kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Gluten Free Rolls with Seed Mix
  • Learn more at www.warburtons.co.uk
  • "As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free."
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • High Calcium and Fibre
  • Gluten, Wheat and Milk Free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • High Calcium
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Seed Mix (9%) (Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Millet Seed), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Egg White Powder, Sugar, Pea Protein, Stabiliser: E464, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Iron

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life.If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For Best Before' date see film.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtonsglutenfree.com
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

4 x Sliced Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (58g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1049kJ608kJ8400kJ
-250kcal145kcal2000kcal
Fat8.2g4.7g70g
of which saturates0.8g0.4g20g
mono-unsaturates3.9g2.2g
polyunsaturates3.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate34.6g20.1g260g
of which sugars7.0g4.0g90g
Fibre6.0g3.5g
Protein6.5g3.8g50g
Salt0.83g0.48g6g
Calcium491mg (61)284mg800mg (NRV*)
Iron2.1mg (15)1.2mg14mg (NRV*)
*Nutrient Reference Value---
