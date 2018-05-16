Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Soft Seeded Sliced Rolls

Each roll contains
- Energy
- 608kJ
-
- 145kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.7g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.48g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ
Product Description
- 4 Sliced Gluten Free Rolls with Seed Mix
- Learn more at www.warburtons.co.uk
- "As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free."
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High Calcium and Fibre
- Gluten, Wheat and Milk Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High Calcium
- High Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tapioca Starch, Seed Mix (9%) (Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Millet Seed), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Egg White Powder, Sugar, Pea Protein, Stabiliser: E464, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Iron
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life.If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For Best Before' date see film.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- 0800 243684 (freephone)
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
- www.warburtonsglutenfree.com
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
4 x Sliced Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average roll (58g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1049kJ
|608kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|250kcal
|145kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|4.7g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|20g
|mono-unsaturates
|3.9g
|2.2g
|polyunsaturates
|3.2g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|34.6g
|20.1g
|260g
|of which sugars
|7.0g
|4.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|3.5g
|Protein
|6.5g
|3.8g
|50g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.48g
|6g
|Calcium
|491mg (61)
|284mg
|800mg (NRV*)
|Iron
|2.1mg (15)
|1.2mg
|14mg (NRV*)
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.