Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 750G

£3.50
£4.67/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
2251kJ
534kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
12.7g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

low

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.52g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta with pepperoni in a creamy tomato sauce topped with cheese.
  • A Taste of Italy Pepperoni Pasta Bake. Pasta in a rich creamy tomato sauce finished with sliced pepperoni make this an ideal ready meal for 2 people. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Rich creamy tomato sauce finished with sliced pepperoni. A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato, Water, Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Rosemary Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Onion, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto Norbixin), Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 16 mins / 900W 14 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (375g)
Energy600kJ / 142kcal2251kJ / 534kcal
Fat3.4g12.7g
Saturates1.5g5.6g
Carbohydrate21.2g79.5g
Sugars2.6g9.7g
Fibre2.1g7.7g
Protein5.8g21.6g
Salt0.41g1.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty, full bodied and filling. Delicious.

5 stars

Tasty, full bodied and filling. The pepperoni does not overwhelm the dish it had the right balance.

Great value

5 stars

Really tasty and filling. Ideal for two people who want a quick meal. Excellent value too.

Yummy!

5 stars

Lovely, creamy tomato sauce and the meal was overall very filling. Would buy again.

I tend to eat a hot microwave meal once a week and

4 stars

I tend to eat a hot microwave meal once a week and I have to say I liked this. It was tasty enough, there was a good amount of pepperoni and I particularly enjoyed the sauce. No added seasoning was required and washed down with a nice glass of wine it was lovely. A bonus is that there is no washing up with a ready meal so convenience is key.

A tasty alternative to peperoni pizza!

5 stars

We really enjoyed this pasta dish. It comes with a generous amount of peperoni and cheese, so it tastes really nice and it's very filling! I thought that the tomato sauce was well seasoned too and the pasta cooked really well in the oven. This pepperoni pasta dish is a great option for dinner and it makes a fabulous pizza alternative! I would recommend it!

Perfect For Alfresco Dining

5 stars

I have bought a couple of these pasta bakes before, and I really liked them! So, I am back for more to stock up. I quite like the combination of flavours you get from fresh pepperoni and homemade tomato sauce. It makes this meal lighter than you expected. It’s a quite quick meal to prepare as well. Perfect for sharing between two people.

Very tasty and good value for money!

5 stars

Love this product. Very good quality with plenty of sauce. Quick and easy to cook, just a few minutes in the microwave, perfect if struggling for time. Plenty for two people and great with salad. Would recommend!

Perfect for a quick and easy dinner!

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised by this meal and would buy it again! After a few minutes in the microwave, I added some salad and had a really tasty meal having put in minimal effort.

Very good quality, plenty of sauce, ample for 2 to

5 stars

Very good quality, plenty of sauce, ample for 2 to share, a good quick easy meal

Offer customers the replacement product

5 stars

Love this product but when reducing the size offer the customer the same product, as with other products you offer the customer a smaller product not the replacement, are you embarrassed at reducing your product but charging the same or more????

