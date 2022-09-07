Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 750G

Tasty, full bodied and filling. Delicious.
Tasty, full bodied and filling. The pepperoni does not overwhelm the dish it had the right balance.
Great value
Really tasty and filling. Ideal for two people who want a quick meal. Excellent value too.
Yummy!
Lovely, creamy tomato sauce and the meal was overall very filling. Would buy again.
I tend to eat a hot microwave meal once a week and I have to say I liked this. It was tasty enough, there was a good amount of pepperoni and I particularly enjoyed the sauce. No added seasoning was required and washed down with a nice glass of wine it was lovely. A bonus is that there is no washing up with a ready meal so convenience is key.
A tasty alternative to peperoni pizza!
We really enjoyed this pasta dish. It comes with a generous amount of peperoni and cheese, so it tastes really nice and it's very filling! I thought that the tomato sauce was well seasoned too and the pasta cooked really well in the oven. This pepperoni pasta dish is a great option for dinner and it makes a fabulous pizza alternative! I would recommend it!
Perfect For Alfresco Dining
I have bought a couple of these pasta bakes before, and I really liked them! So, I am back for more to stock up. I quite like the combination of flavours you get from fresh pepperoni and homemade tomato sauce. It makes this meal lighter than you expected. It’s a quite quick meal to prepare as well. Perfect for sharing between two people.
Very tasty and good value for money!
Love this product. Very good quality with plenty of sauce. Quick and easy to cook, just a few minutes in the microwave, perfect if struggling for time. Plenty for two people and great with salad. Would recommend!
Perfect for a quick and easy dinner!
I was pleasantly surprised by this meal and would buy it again! After a few minutes in the microwave, I added some salad and had a really tasty meal having put in minimal effort.
Very good quality, plenty of sauce, ample for 2 to share, a good quick easy meal
Offer customers the replacement product
Love this product but when reducing the size offer the customer the same product, as with other products you offer the customer a smaller product not the replacement, are you embarrassed at reducing your product but charging the same or more????