Whole Earth Drizzler Super Smooth Peanut Butter 320G

On the fence a bit!!
Not sure really it does seem to have a different taste to normal peanut butter even the same brand but its not horrendous.....but what is horrendous is cleaning out the container when you've finished it took forever to clean out had to soak it several times to get the residue out.
Tastes like plastic
Such a good idea but the peanut butter tastes like the packaging! It has a plasticy taste to it .. don't recommend
Taste good but too runny when I squeeze it goes a
Taste good but too runny when I squeeze it goes all over the plate even gently
Yum
All I cam say is yummy. This product was so full of flavour in every bite. It was super easy to spread, unlike alot of peanut butters. The fact that this product is also healthy is the added bonus
Very thick
A lot thicker than I thought it would be, very tasty!
Good
This peanut butter tastes amazing! It's so rich in flavour, I tried this on toast. Had it drizzled over apple, on rice cakes and I also bought more! Thankyou so much
Good
Great concept! Makes breakfast sooo much easier
What a great idea! Gone are the days of having to get a spoon, stir a hard tub of peanut butter before scrapping it across whatever. Now I just shake, squeeze and it's done! Great for on porridge or toast or anything to get a little bit more goodness in my child!
This squeezable jar of deliciousness is definitely
This squeezable jar of deliciousness is definitely a great addition to the peanut butters at Tesco. Whole Earth Drizzler Super Smooth Peanut Butter is definitely is what it says it is. very very smooth and very very applicable to everyone for their own individual use. Practical and robust nozzle, squeezing the butter out is very easy and easy to control at your own desire. I'd also add there's no added oil or sugar which is preferred for myself since most Whole Earth butters have added palm oil. On clubcard offer, it's definitely a good investment and easy to apply when baking or adding to foods. A must say it's hard to fault it really when it's just 100% peanuts in a squeezable jar so fingers crossed they'll stick to keeping plain and simple.
Not as flavoursome as normal jars
Not keen on it, do not get that wholeearth peanut butter like you do in jars…… but if you like it runny all good, it will be good to mix with yogurt and freeze for my dogs 😊