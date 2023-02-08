We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Whole Earth Drizzler Super Smooth Peanut Butter 320G

4.6(80)Write a review
image 1 of Whole Earth Drizzler Super Smooth Peanut Butter 320G
£3.30
£1.03/100g

Product Description

  • Super Smooth 100% Peanut Butter
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Packed in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers. Allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and eat by best before date. Do not refrigerate.Best Before End: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Distributor address

  • Wessanen Benelux,
  • BV Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA,
  • Amsterdam Zuidoost,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • www.wholeearthfoods.com/get-in-touch/
  • 0345 602 1519

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2470 kJ / 596 kcal
Fat46.0g
of which saturates87g
Carbohydrate11.6g
of which sugars5.9g
Protein29.6g
Salt0g
View all Peanut & Nut Butter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

80 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

On the fence a bit!!

3 stars

Not sure really it does seem to have a different taste to normal peanut butter even the same brand but its not horrendous.....but what is horrendous is cleaning out the container when you've finished it took forever to clean out had to soak it several times to get the residue out.

Tastes like plastic

1 stars

Such a good idea but the peanut butter tastes like the packaging! It has a plasticy taste to it .. don't recommend

Taste good but too runny when I squeeze it goes a

2 stars

Taste good but too runny when I squeeze it goes all over the plate even gently

Yum

4 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

All I cam say is yummy. This product was so full of flavour in every bite. It was super easy to spread, unlike alot of peanut butters. The fact that this product is also healthy is the added bonus

Very thick

4 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

A lot thicker than I thought it would be, very tasty!

Good

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

This peanut butter tastes amazing! It's so rich in flavour, I tried this on toast. Had it drizzled over apple, on rice cakes and I also bought more! Thankyou so much

Good

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

This peanut butter tastes amazing! It's so rich in flavour, I tried this on toast. Had it drizzled over apple, on rice cakes and I also bought more! Thankyou so much

Great concept! Makes breakfast sooo much easier

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

What a great idea! Gone are the days of having to get a spoon, stir a hard tub of peanut butter before scrapping it across whatever. Now I just shake, squeeze and it's done! Great for on porridge or toast or anything to get a little bit more goodness in my child!

This squeezable jar of deliciousness is definitely

5 stars

This squeezable jar of deliciousness is definitely a great addition to the peanut butters at Tesco. Whole Earth Drizzler Super Smooth Peanut Butter is definitely is what it says it is. very very smooth and very very applicable to everyone for their own individual use. Practical and robust nozzle, squeezing the butter out is very easy and easy to control at your own desire. I'd also add there's no added oil or sugar which is preferred for myself since most Whole Earth butters have added palm oil. On clubcard offer, it's definitely a good investment and easy to apply when baking or adding to foods. A must say it's hard to fault it really when it's just 100% peanuts in a squeezable jar so fingers crossed they'll stick to keeping plain and simple.

Not as flavoursome as normal jars

2 stars

Not keen on it, do not get that wholeearth peanut butter like you do in jars…… but if you like it runny all good, it will be good to mix with yogurt and freeze for my dogs 😊

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here