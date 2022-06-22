We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox's Salted Caramel Crunch Cream Biscuits 200G

4.6(16)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
Each biscuit contains

Energy
315kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2060kJ

Product Description

  • Oat Biscuits Sandwiched with a Salted Caramel Flavour Filling
  • Enjoy Wisely
  • Fox's is a registered trademark.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rolled Oats (3%), Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before, see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with Oats from UK and Austria

Number of uses

Approximately 13 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,

Return to

  • We'd Love to Hear from You
  • If you have any feedback simply contact us at
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon- Fri 9am - 4:30pm
  • Careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuit approx. 15gRI*% RI* per biscuit approx. 15g
Energy2060kJ315kJ8400kJ
-491kcal76kcal2000kcal4%
Fat21.9g3.4g70g5%
of which saturates12.5g1.9g20g10%
Carbohydrate68.5g10.5g260g4%
of which sugars38.4g5.9g90g7%
Fibre1.3g<0.5g
Protein4.4g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.49g0.07g6g1%
Approximately 13 servings per pack----
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

16 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Delicious. Lots of flavour. You can definitely taste the salted caramel. 🙂

Love em. .

they are of very good quality. once I opened the packet I could not stop and ate the lot they were so good.

Good price and taste

Very tasty, crunchy but not hard, but must be dunked with care!

We all loved these biscuits, the biscuits part was sweet and the filling tasted of salted caramel and all in all it was a pleasing experience eating them. I would repurchase them and I would recommend them to others

These really are too good, extremely moorish, if you’ve not tried them you’re seriously missing out. You always get a good biscuit from Foxes & these are no exception, go an get some.

The quality was fine.Other purchasers should be aware that it had very little if any salted caramel flavour.

The packet was attractive, the biscuits looked good and I enjoyed the new flavour. We ate them when we had a cup of tea or coffee.

Must be good husband ate the lot and I never had the chance to try any

