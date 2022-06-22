Fox's Salted Caramel Crunch Cream Biscuits 200G

Delicious. Lots of flavour. You can definitely tas
Delicious. Lots of flavour. You can definitely taste the salted caramel. 🙂
Love em. .
they are of very good quality. once I opened the packet I could not stop and ate the lot they were so good.
Good price and taste
It's all about the taste.
Very tasty, crunchy but not hard, but must be dunked with care!
We all loved these biscuits, the biscuits part was sweet and the filling tasted of salted caramel and all in all it was a pleasing experience eating them. I would repurchase them and I would recommend them to others
So good & crunchy
These really are too good, extremely moorish, if you’ve not tried them you’re seriously missing out. You always get a good biscuit from Foxes & these are no exception, go an get some.
Not salted enough
The quality was fine.Other purchasers should be aware that it had very little if any salted caramel flavour.
Very yummy biscuits!
The packet was attractive, the biscuits looked good and I enjoyed the new flavour. We ate them when we had a cup of tea or coffee.
Biscuit with a cup of tea
Must be good husband ate the lot and I never had the chance to try any