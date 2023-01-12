Fern Bay New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Tasty, fruity flavour at a reasonable price
Tasty , fruity flavour at a reasonable price
excellent wonderful clean fizzy taste that stays to the very last mouthful
A great competitively priced wine.
I love this Sauvignon. It has a nice fresh taste which is compatible with meat or fish.
A wonderful wine at a great price A superior wines which are way more expensive
Good quality, really easy wine to drink. Fruity and crisp. Good with fish and white meat.
A reasonable priced bottle of wine. Nice dry wine excellent with fish or salad or just a cheeky glass in its own!
Good wine for a great price. Just shame is went up by 51p in a week.
Terrible wine please bring back the Tesco New Zealand Sauvignon blanc
Lovely fruity wine, goes really well with chicken and fish. Bought this wine as i like wine from New Zealand.
Good Value, over riding lemon flavours. Pleasant to drink.