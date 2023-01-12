We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fern Bay New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc. Wine of New Zealand.
  • From the dramatic scenery and shimmering waters of New Zealand, Fern Bay Sauvignon Blanc is full of zingy passion fruit and gooseberry flavours with a refreshing lemon finish. Fresh and fruity, it's perfect with chicken, fish or creamy pasta.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Aurelien Mansuy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Harvested at optimal ripeness utilising high end machine harvester that minimises berry damage, the grapes are then long cold fermented in stainless steel to maximise aromatic potential

History

  • The winery was founded in 2004 and based in Marlborough, it claims to currently process in excess of 15% of all wine grapes in New Zealand. On site, they have an experienced team of fully qualified winemakers, as well as cellar & laboratory staff. They all work together with dedicated personal client winemakers to help ensure that each vintage produces wine to the exact specification of each client.

Regional Information

  • The Gisborne is the first region in New Zealand to see the sun, giving a classic sauvignon blanc flavour

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Fresh and fruity, it's perfect with chicken, fish or creamy pasta.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy281kJ / 68kcal351kJ / 85kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Tasty, fruity flavour at a reasonable price

5 stars

Tasty , fruity flavour at a reasonable price

best yet Sauvignon blanc

5 stars

excellent wonderful clean fizzy taste that stays to the very last mouthful

A great competitively priced wine.

5 stars

I love this Sauvignon. It has a nice fresh taste which is compatible with meat or fish.

Big secret

5 stars

A wonderful wine at a great price A superior wines which are way more expensive

Easy drinker

4 stars

Good quality, really easy wine to drink. Fruity and crisp. Good with fish and white meat.

Nice for the price !

5 stars

A reasonable priced bottle of wine. Nice dry wine excellent with fish or salad or just a cheeky glass in its own!

Good wine for a great price. Just shame is went up

5 stars

Good wine for a great price. Just shame is went up by 51p in a week.

Terrible wine please bring back the Tesco New Zeal

1 stars

Terrible wine please bring back the Tesco New Zealand Sauvignon blanc

Lovely fruity wine, goes really well with chicken

4 stars

Lovely fruity wine, goes really well with chicken and fish. Bought this wine as i like wine from New Zealand.

Nice good value

4 stars

Good Value, over riding lemon flavours. Pleasant to drink.

