Tesco Coronation Mayonnaise 280G

Lovely flavour & consistency! It’s perfect!
This coronation mayonnaise is really tasty! Full of lovely flavour, not too overpowering. Good consistency and taste. Was perfect in a wrap with coated chicken fillets and lettuce! Amazing value! Would definitely purchase again!
Delicious curry sauce
Coronation sauce in a bottle. It’s a creamy curry type sauce. Versatile and smooth, for sandwiches, salads. Vegetarian.
Mild curry in velvety mayonnaise adds to the taste
This mayonnaise is definitely delicious. I used it over cooked cold chicken Breast salad. It was tasty and of good quality. I also had it on crusty bread with prawns and tomato with equally good results. I recommend it to add a little something to lift the ordinary mayonnaise taste.
Not to my taste.
I didn't like the taste. Too much of one particular herb.
Tasty
Love it very tasty , hope they keep stocking it
gorgeous, please dont be limited edition
Took a punt on this after reading the reviews - very glad i did, it is delicious :) Agree with previous posters' reviews in that i hope it stays a regular product and not just a limited edition for the jubilee. It has that 'nostalgia' feeling of comfort food you had decades ago. This is the only place ive seen coronation mayo so you're on to a good thing here Tesco!
Maybe make your own?
This mayonnaise is quite slimy and tastes overwhelmingly of turmeric or fenugreek or something heavy, I couldn’t quite put my tongue on which spice, tbh, but I know I did not like it at all. The curry powder used was obviously from the “value” range and too cheap for this mayo, I would surmise. I used the product in baked potatoes - chicken for him, tofu for self - and we both agreed it might be a peculiar version of “coronation mayonnaise” but from circa Henry 8th when they possibly didn’t have palates, certainly not from Platinum Jubilee year 2022.
Something different.
I have a squeeze of Coronation Mayo on my daily lunch salad and it makes all the difference. Lovely balance and breadth of flavours.
Tasty Mayo for making Coronation chicken
Enjoyed this mayonnaise. Mixed some leftover cold cooked chicken breast and sultanas with it and used it as a sandwich filler with salad. I would have chopped some dried apricots and put them too, if I’d had any in the cupboard.
BRILLIANT BRILLIANT
About time, PLEASE PLEASE don't make this just for the queen's jubilee, it is brilliant. I used to make it using your sweet curry sauce mixed with Lancashire farm greek yoghurt. But this is better & much more convenient