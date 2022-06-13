Tesco Finest Lamb Leg Steak , Sage & Rosemary Butter 200G

Better to select in store
The first two pieces I picked up myself in the store were really great and tasted amazing; however, the one I got on home delivery was just awful and fatty. This is a lucky dip really and you can get a good one and not so good. one. Better to pick out yourself in the store.
Do not recommend
This is the first time I had bought meat from Tesco and I’m afraid it will be the last. I cooked the steaks according to the instructions - my steak was so tough I could not eat it and my husband struggled with his serving. Sorry Tesco first and last time.
Not the finest by a long way.
Cooked as per instructions and rested. Very difficult to cut, chewy in parts. Some areas do the steak were soft and quite tasty, although mainly due to the rosemary butter and not the quality of meat. Certainly not the finest imho. Go to your local butcher and use fresh herbs yourself.
bought this for my husband but he said that it was too tough to eat