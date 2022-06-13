We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Lamb Leg Steak , Sage & Rosemary Butter 200G

2.8(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lamb Leg Steak , Sage & Rosemary Butter 200G
£ 3.50
£17.50/kg

Each steak

Energy
1264kJ
303kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
19.3g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.3g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

low

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb leg steak with sage, rosemary and sea salt butter.
  • A rich and succulent cut, paired with a sage and rosemary butter. Butcher's Tab: PRIME CUT / READY TO COOK
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (90%), Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Sage, Rosemary, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 8-12 mins Lightly oil and season steak on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steak to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 3 minutes each side (medium), or 5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving. Add the butter to the pan, heat until melted then pour with cooking juices over the steak and serve immediately.

Produce of

Made using British Lamb.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Place butter to one side.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach steak (143g**)
Energy884kJ / 212kcal1264kJ / 303kcal
Fat13.5g19.3g
Saturates6.5g9.3g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.4g32.0g
Salt0.23g0.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 143g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Fresh Lamb

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Better to select in store

4 stars

The first two pieces I picked up myself in the store were really great and tasted amazing; however, the one I got on home delivery was just awful and fatty. This is a lucky dip really and you can get a good one and not so good. one. Better to pick out yourself in the store.

Do not recommend

1 stars

This is the first time I had bought meat from Tesco and I’m afraid it will be the last. I cooked the steaks according to the instructions - my steak was so tough I could not eat it and my husband struggled with his serving. Sorry Tesco first and last time.

Not the finest by a long way.

3 stars

Cooked as per instructions and rested. Very difficult to cut, chewy in parts. Some areas do the steak were soft and quite tasty, although mainly due to the rosemary butter and not the quality of meat. Certainly not the finest imho. Go to your local butcher and use fresh herbs yourself.

bought this for my husband but he said that it was

3 stars

bought this for my husband but he said that it was too tough to eat

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here