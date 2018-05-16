Haagen Dazs Creamy Fudge Brownie Mini Gelato 4X95ml

1 x Tub (72g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 864kJ
Product Description
- Ice cream with cocoa swirl (10%), brownies pieces (7.5%) and mascarpone cheese.
- Discover our Häagen-Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Mini Cups for real moments of indulgence, just lighter*
- This multipack includes four mini cups of our Creamy Fudge Brownie flavour, which is a combination of a unique mascarpone ice cream, swirls of rich, gooey fudge and soft brownie pieces
- Our Häagen-Dazs Gelato Creamy Fudge Brownie Ice Cream is crafted with just enough fresh cream to get that smooth velvety texture with less than 170 calories per cup
- Häagen-Dazs ice cream products are crafted with only the best ingredients, for a perfectly balanced taste and a creamy & luxurious texture that will stop you in your tracks
- Made with real cream, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- At Häagen-Dazs, we live for moments of real indulgence. But sometimes you wish life's temptations were just a little lighter. Hello Gelato! So smooth, rich and creamy...
- Real indulgence, just lighter.
- © General Mills
- 170 calories per cup
- Real Cream, Smooth, Indulgent
- No colours, no artificial flavours, no sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 380ML
Information
Ingredients
Sweetened Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fresh Cream (10.3%), Sugar, Dextrose, Chicory Root, Extract, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Mascarpone Cheese (1.2%), Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.9%), Whole Egg, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Thickener (Pectins), Butter, Rice Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18°C. For best before date see side of carton.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sarl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
- 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
95ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Tub (72 g)
|%* (72 g)
|Energy
|864kJ
|622kJ
|7%
|-
|206kcal
|148kcal
|7%
|Fat
|7.2g
|5.2g
|7%
|of which saturates
|4.2g
|3g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|19.4g
|7%
|of which sugars
|19.1g
|13.8g
|15%
|Fibre
|4.9g
|3.5g
|-
|Protein
|5.8g
|4.2g
|8%
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.28g
|5%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.