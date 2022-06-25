We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Excellence Caramelised Hazelnut Dark Chocolate 100G

Lindt Excellence Caramelised Hazelnut Dark Chocolate 100G
£ 2.10
£2.10/100g

Product Description

  • Fine dark chocolate with caramelised hazelnuts and caramel pieces
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Enliven your senses with the ultimate chocolate luxury, Lindt EXCELLENCE. With this range, you will discover the expertise and craftsmanship of our Lindt Master Chocolatiers in blending the most aromatic cocoa beans with the finest ingredients, to create a rich and refined chocolate of intense flavour and elegant texture.
  • Lindt EXCELLENCE Caramelised Hazelnut is a delicate blend of luxurious and rich dark chocolate with crunchy caramelised hazelnuts combined with crisp caramel pieces for an experience to treat all the senses.
  • The Lindt difference from bean to bar
  • Passion for chocolate at every step
  • Roasting & Grinding, Lindt Invention, Best ingredients, Finishing with perfection
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Master Swiss Chocolatier Since 1845
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Caramelised Hazelnuts (12%) (Hazelnuts, Sugar), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Caramel Pieces (3%) (Sugar, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 47% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts and Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • 64400 Oloron-Sainte-Marie,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2232 kJ /
-535 kcal
Fat32 g
- of which saturates17 g
Carbohydrate52 g
- of which sugars48 g
Protein6.3 g
Salt0.10 g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Don’t tell anyone but I ate

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Don’t tell anyone but I ate the whole bar in one go.

