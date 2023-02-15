We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fever-Tree Light Spanish Clementine Tonic Water 500Ml

4.7(14)Write a review
image 1 of Fever-Tree Light Spanish Clementine Tonic Water 500Ml
£2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
  • If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best.
  • A citrus & subtly sweet tonic water crafted by blending spring water with extracts of Spanish Clementines and quinine from Central Africa.
  • Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Spanish Clementine Tonic Water contains 40% fewer calories than Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water and contains absolutely no artificial flavours or sweeteners.
  • It pairs perfectly with London Dry Gins and orange infused gins. For the perfect drink simply mix: 50ml spirit, 150ml Fever-Tree Mixer, garnish & stir.
  • Fever-Tree is proud to be voted no.1 bestselling and top trending mixer by the world’s best bars (Drinks International Awards 2022).
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Natural Clementine Flavourings, Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Apple)

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight, keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect Mixed Drinks in 3 Simple Steps:
  • 1 1/4 Spirit.
  • 2 3/4 Fever-Tree Mixer.
  • 3 Garnish & Stir.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: Contents under pressure.
  • Open and handle with care.

Distributor address

  • Richmond Marketing,
  • La Cadogan House,
  • 322 Lisburn Rd,
  • Belfast,
  • BT9 6GH.

Return to

  • Richmond Marketing,
  • La Cadogan House,
  • 322 Lisburn Rd,
  • Belfast,
  • BT9 6GH.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy:76kJ, 18kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.5g
of which sugars:4.5g
Protein:0g
Salt:0.02g

Safety information

WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle with care.

View all Tonic & Mixers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A really fine flavou,thoroughly suits gin!. A refr

5 stars

A really fine flavou,thoroughly suits gin!. A refreshing drink on its own too

Brought back childhood memories as I used to drink

5 stars

Brought back childhood memories as I used to drink something that tasted very similar to this. The citrus flavour was not overpowering. The mild orange colour and the sparkle was spot on.

Refreshing and great taste.

4 stars

This went beautifully with my vodka and I wasn't sure if it would be full of enough flavour as some tonic waters aren't very strong. It was a relief to find out that it is really orangey(!!) and it made a really refreshing drink. I also served it with ice and had it chilled in the fridge before adding to vodka. It's a winner in my eyes!

Fresh and summery

5 stars

This is a great, fizzy tonic to add some additional flavour to a gin. Very fresh, summery citrus flavour. I would definitely recommend trying this product.

I always ask for Fever Tree as a mixer when I go o

5 stars

I always ask for Fever Tree as a mixer when I go out so I'm pleased this variety is also available in a larger bottle at the supermarket to buy and enjoy at home.

Refreshing

4 stars

Its best to have it chilled, was pleasant to drink preferred the other flavour raspberry but thought I give this a try as liked the other flavours. Its quite zangy taste.

Refreshing citrus mixer

5 stars

The lovely Spanish Clementine flavour gives a refreshing taste to the tonic water. With no artificial ingredients, the naturally sweet citrusy flavour is not sickly sweet or overpowering but light and enjoyable to drink as a mixer with vodka and gin.

Sweet and Orangey

4 stars

Sweet and orangey, this was a lovely mixer with both vodka and gin (separately!) but it's more of a fruity flavoured mixer than a tonic water. Great for a change.

Less calories, still great flavour.

5 stars

A light clementine flavour that was light on the calories as well. A perfect mix for my orange flavoured gin, with a great fizz.

Good mixer

4 stars

Very pleasant, worked well as a mixer drink with vodka and ice. A tad on the sweet side for me even though it is a light version - I prefer the previous incarnation.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here