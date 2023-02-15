Fever-Tree Light Spanish Clementine Tonic Water 500Ml

A really fine flavou,thoroughly suits gin!. A refr
Brought back childhood memories as I used to drink something that tasted very similar to this. The citrus flavour was not overpowering. The mild orange colour and the sparkle was spot on.
Refreshing and great taste.
This went beautifully with my vodka and I wasn't sure if it would be full of enough flavour as some tonic waters aren't very strong. It was a relief to find out that it is really orangey(!!) and it made a really refreshing drink. I also served it with ice and had it chilled in the fridge before adding to vodka. It's a winner in my eyes!
Fresh and summery
This is a great, fizzy tonic to add some additional flavour to a gin. Very fresh, summery citrus flavour. I would definitely recommend trying this product.
I always ask for Fever Tree as a mixer when I go out so I'm pleased this variety is also available in a larger bottle at the supermarket to buy and enjoy at home.
Refreshing
Its best to have it chilled, was pleasant to drink preferred the other flavour raspberry but thought I give this a try as liked the other flavours. Its quite zangy taste.
Refreshing citrus mixer
The lovely Spanish Clementine flavour gives a refreshing taste to the tonic water. With no artificial ingredients, the naturally sweet citrusy flavour is not sickly sweet or overpowering but light and enjoyable to drink as a mixer with vodka and gin.
Sweet and Orangey
Sweet and orangey, this was a lovely mixer with both vodka and gin (separately!) but it's more of a fruity flavoured mixer than a tonic water. Great for a change.
Less calories, still great flavour.
A light clementine flavour that was light on the calories as well. A perfect mix for my orange flavoured gin, with a great fizz.
Good mixer
Very pleasant, worked well as a mixer drink with vodka and ice. A tad on the sweet side for me even though it is a light version - I prefer the previous incarnation.