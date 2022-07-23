We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Mini Breakfast Selection 6 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mini Breakfast Selection 6 Pack
£2.00
£0.33/each

One pain au chocolat

Energy
533kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1839kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of all butter croissants, pastries with dark chocolate and pastries with custard and raisins.
  • A selection of mini Tesco Finest Croissants, Pains au Chocolat filled with rich dark chocolate and Pains aux Raisins with custard & juicy raisins. Best served warm

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C /Gas 4 3-4 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pain au chocolat (29g)
Energy1839kJ / 441kcal533kJ / 128kcal
Fat24.9g7.2g
Saturates15.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate44.4g12.9g
Sugars15.0g4.4g
Fibre3.4g1.0g
Protein8.0g2.3g
Salt0.59g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

One croissant,One pain au chocolat,One pain aux raisins

Energy
482kJ
115kcal
533kJ
128kcal
508kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g
7.2g
5.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g
4.4g
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g
4.4g
5.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g
0.17g
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1783kJ / 427kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (26%), Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Salt, Inactive Wheat Sourdough, Acetic Acid, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Lactic Acid.

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (24%), Dark Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (18%), Raisins (10%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Modified Potato Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Firming Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croissant (27g)Per 100gOne pain au chocolat (29g)
Energy1783kJ / 427kcal482kJ / 115kcal1839kJ / 441kcal533kJ / 128kcal
Fat23.1g6.2g24.9g7.2g
Saturates14.3g3.9g15.3g4.4g
Carbohydrate44.5g12.0g44.4g12.9g
Sugars7.8g2.1g15.0g4.4g
Fibre2.4g0.6g3.4g1.0g
Protein9.0g2.4g8.0g2.3g
Salt0.70g0.19g0.59g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
View all Croissants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

1 pastry burnt, croissant dry and chewy. Will not

1 stars

1 pastry burnt, croissant dry and chewy. Will not buy again very poor quality and value

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here