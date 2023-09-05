L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo 90ml

- Britain's No.1 For Coloured Hair*: Coloured or highlighted hair? Try Britain's No.1 brand for coloured hair* Elvive Colour Protect. Our best shampoo for coloured hair, this range will protect colour vibrancy for up to 10 weeks**. - Caring Formula: enriched with red peony and UV filters that works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip Elvive Colour Protect shampoo will nourish, revive and protect coloured hair. It helps protect your colour for up to 10 weeks***. - Suitable for Coloured or Highlighted Hair: Ideal for coloured hair types. Elvive Colour Protect shampoo protects hair against external aggressions and prolongs colour vibrancy**. - Blonde, Highlighted or Silver Hair? This range of shampoo works together with our Purple Anti-Brassiness range. Elvive purple shampoo helps to neutralise brassy tones and leave hair looking beautiful and bright. Use as a weekly treatment alongside your daily Colour Protect routine. L'Oreal Shampoo by Elvive Colour Protect for Coloured or Highlighted Hair - Coloured or highlighted hair? Try Britain's No.1 brand for coloured hair* L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect. Elvive Colour Protect caring shampoo is our best shampoo for coloured hair, enriched with red peony and UV filters, it works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip to nourish, revive and protect coloured hair: - Helps protect your colour for up to 10 weeks***. - Protects hair against external aggressions. - Elvive colour protect shampoo prolongs colour vibrancy** - Suitable for coloured or highlighted hair. - Use Elvive Colour Protect Shampoo as part of your full colour protection hair routine, followed by Colour Protect Conditioner, Mask and UV Oil. Apply Colour Protect Shampoo on wet hair, focusing on lengths and ends. Leave for one minute, then rinse. Follow with L'Oreal Colour Protect Conditioner. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. - More sustainable *©2018 Nielsen data, value & units, Haircare (client defined) 52 w/e 06/10/18 GB Total Coverage **Consumer test on 170 women after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo & conditioner. ***Instrumental test after application of the Colour Protect Shampoo, conditioner and Extraordinary Oil for Coloured Hair.

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1* *Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1 Goes well with L'Oréal Casting Crème Gloss 500 Medium Brown Semi Permanent Hair Dye

Pack size: 90ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethicone, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide Mipa, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Salicylic Acid, Poly (Linseed Oil), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Methyl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

90ml

