Simple Cleansing Biodegradable Wipes 2X25 Pack

Made with the same skin-loving ingredients as our regular face wipes, Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes are just as kind to your skin whilst being kinder to the planet. Using gentle cleansers and triple-purified water, they gently and effectively cleanse and lift away grease, impurities, and make-up – even waterproof mascara. Our facial wipes are convenient, quick to use, and make the perfect addition to any make-up bag, gym kit, or bathroom. They do not dry out, irritate skin, or leave a greasy residue, and are great to use as a make-up remover or as part of your daily morning or night cleansing routine. Skin is left feeling clean, fresh, and instantly hydrated. Every wipe is as fresh as the first, thanks to our aqua-lock technology which helps prevent cleansing wipes from drying out. Simple wipes are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested and approved, and suitable for all sensitive skin types. For best results: Cleanse day and night by gently wiping Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes over eyelids, face, neck, and even lips to cleanse the skin. Mascara won't budge? Hold the wipe over stubborn areas for a few seconds before wiping. Prevent your facial wipes from drying out by remembering to reseal the pack. Keep your skin healthy and beautiful with the whole Kind to Skin facial skin care range! *Based on 2022 Nielsen IQ data, Unit Sales, Female Face Care (client defined), w/e 13/08/2022.**versus Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes, based on 5 g plastic bags.

Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes from the UK's No. 1 facial skin care brand* gently cleanse the skin of impurities and remove make-up whilst unclogging pores These face wipes leave no greasy residue and instantly refresh and hydrate your face, leaving skin feeling fresh and clean Effective as an eye make-up remover, Simple cleansing wipes are made with triple-purified water, gentle cleansers, and multi-vitamins to lift impurities and remove even waterproof mascara Our biodegradable wipes contain no artificial perfume or colour, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes are vegan and certified cruelty-free by PETA – we don't test on animals anywhere in the world These facial wipes are made from 100% plant-based fibres which biodegrade in only 42 days under industrial compost conditions, so with each pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags!**

Pack size: 50SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Citrate, Ceteareth-12, Benzoic Acid, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Pantolactone, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮