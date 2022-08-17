We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mcvities Club Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 8X22g

5(3)Write a review
Mcvities Club Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 8X22g
£1.40
£0.80/100g

Each biscuit contains

Energy
480kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

-

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Covered Crunchy Biscuit with a Salted Caramel Flavour Cream
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 176G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (49%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before, see back of pack. Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 8

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (EU):
  • PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

8 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit
Energy (kJ)2123480
(kcal)507115
Fat26.1g5.9g
of which Saturates16.1g3.6g
Carbohydrate61.2g13.8g
of which Sugars39.6g9.0g
Fibre2.3g0.5g
Protein5.6g1.3g
Salt0.76g0.17g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 8--
View all Chocolate Biscuit Bars & Mini Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very nice,very sweet

5 stars

Very nice,very sweet

Without doubt this is the very best chocolate bisc

5 stars

Without doubt this is the very best chocolate biscuit on the market. It’s smell alone is wonderfu Well worth its 5 stars

Nice

5 stars

Nice taste, reminds me of the original Club

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here