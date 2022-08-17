Mcvities Club Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 8X22g

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before, see back of pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 8
Additives
Free From Artificial Colours
Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
(UK): Freepost McVitie's.
(EU):
PLDS Europe B.V.,
Postbus 597,
1500EN Zaandam,
The Netherlands.
Return to
Quality Guarantee
Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.