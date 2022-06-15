Tesco Chicken & Black Bean With Egg Fried Rice 400G

Vile
Absolutely awful worst ready meal I have ever had chicken was tough and the sauce was frankly disgusting.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 141kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Pasteurised Egg, Peas, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Red Pepper, Onion, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Black Beans, Ginger Purée, Salt, Chicken Extract, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Yellow Bean, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat, Rice Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label and pierce film lid several times.
800W 6 mins 30 secs/900W 6 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Made using Thai chicken.
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (358g**)
|Energy
|593kJ / 141kcal
|2124kJ / 504kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|64.8g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|7.4g
|26.5g
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.97g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 358g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
