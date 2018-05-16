New
Smint Xxl Sugarfree Sweet Mint
Product Description
- Breath-freshening sugarfree mints, with sweeteners.
- Find out more at www.smint.co.uk
- A larger individual (3 x bigger) sugar free mint vs classic Smint to provide long-lasting freshness when you need it most
- 50 moments of functional long lasting freshness for consumers that want fresh breath, but prefer mints over gum
- BIGGER AND BETTER: Three times bigger than regular Smint - Smint XXL Sweetmint provides a powerful and long-lasting freshness
- PRACTICAL: Available in a handy tin perfect for your car and desk - 50pcs.
- Smint was invented in Spain in 1990 by the Chupa Chups factory. The brand launched in the UK in 1995 and now includes many different minty refreshing flavours.
- Suitable for Halal/Kosher: Unknown
- Gluten free: Yes, means <20mg/kg gluten
- Suitable for Nut Allergy Sufferers: Yes
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Presented in a premium tin to support the need for portability and freshness on the go
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Excessive consumption may reduced laxative effects.
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- PO Box 3000,
- 48000 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Distributor address
- Perfetti Van Melle - PVM UK,
- 105 Straight Road,
- Old Windsor,
- SL4 2SE,
- UK.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|989 kJ/238 kcal
|Fat
|0,3 g
|- saturates
|0,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|98 g
|- sugars
|0 g
|- polyols
|97 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|of which:
|-
Safety information
Excessive consumption may reduced laxative effects.
