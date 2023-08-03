Sure Men 72h Invisible Ice Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250ml

Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Nonstop Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol, from the UK's No.1 anti-perspirant brand, is the first anti-perspirant to provide 72-hour non-stop protection against sweat and odour while protecting your favourite clothes against white marks and yellow stains. You can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long, and your outfits will stay just as protected as you are. The unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology provides 2x more powerful protection*, so you're always ready for whatever your day throws at you. It also contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules, and they release more fragrance. Every time you move, MotionSense keeps you fresh and free from odour. Whether you’re cheering your favourite team, playing hard on the field or just meeting up with friends, this anti-perspirant deodorant for men will give you all the backup you need. When you work hard, Sure works harder. Sure. It won't let you down. Sure Men Ice Fresh anti-perspirant deodorant spray has a fresh and airy fragrance with a clean, energising kick. So, get all-day freshness and 72-hour non-stop protection that works in sync with your body for non-stop confidence from morning to night. Wear what you like. Move when you want. You know you’re protected. How to use: Firstly, shake the can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. *vs Sure Essentials range **ethyl alcohol

Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Nonstop Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol is the first anti-perspirant that protects from sweat and odour non-stop for 72h whilst protecting your clothes This anti-perspirant deodorant spray features 2x more powerful protection* plus our unique MotionSense technology – the more you move, the more it protects Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Nonstop Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant, from the UK’s No.1 anti-perspirant brand, has a fresh and clean fragrance with citrus notes that activates with movement Get all-day freshness and 72h non-stop protection from sweat and odour with this alcohol-free** anti-perspirant for men The anti-perspirant can is made with infinitely recyclable aluminium assembled in a factory using 100% renewable grid electricity – let's move together for a more sustainable future Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Nonstop Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol allows you to always be protected and feel confident whatever happens. Sure, it won't let you down

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

250 ℮