Creamfields Grated Cheddar 500G

Great taste & value
Good quality and value. As a family of 5 we go through a lot of cheese and it’s certainly a winner for us.
Cheese
Really good value for the money
Excellent product-Good value
Amazing quality and value
Fantastic quality and very cheep!! A great allrounder for pasta, lasagne, cheese on toast and cheese & chutney sandwiches. I hate spending more than we need to, thus ticks all our box’s!!!
Nice cheese and great value. So easy to just grab from the fridge for omelettes and salads, we buy loads of it
Creamfields Grated Cheese
I always buy this cheese.I like the value for money,& i like the taste.
Excellent buy
Great cheese we buy it all the time
Good value grated cheddar
I’ve normally found this item to be of good value and decent quality. It’s a bog standard, grated, white, cheddar. It’s a good sized bag and lasts longer than others I’ve tried once opened. Please don’t change it! I’ve been buying for years and only once had a problem (mouldy upon delivery 🤢) which was resolved quickly.
I call this Man Cheese!!
Creamfields grated cheddar is yummy and my husband loves it. It is so versatile. Jackety cheese, sprinkle over a bbq steak at the last minute or wrap in a warm tortilla with ham on the bone and a touch of mustard. Fantastic value for money. Thank you Tesco.
My family enjoy this cheese for its flavour.. I prefer this grated cheese for it's smooth taste and as added cheese on my Mac and cheese.