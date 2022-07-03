We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Creamfields Grated Cheddar 500G

4.1(45)Write a review
Creamfields Grated Cheddar 500G

£ 2.49
£4.98/kg

Per 30g

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1723kJ / 415kcal

Product Description

  • Grated Cheddar cheese.
  • Smooth & creamy
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish milk.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1723kJ / 415kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.2g10.3g
Saturates21.3g6.4g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.6g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g7.5g
Salt1.77g0.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
45 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste & value

4 stars

Good quality and value. As a family of 5 we go through a lot of cheese and it’s certainly a winner for us.

Cheese

5 stars

Really good value for the money

Excellent product-Good value

5 stars

Excellent product-Good value

Amazing quality and value

5 stars

Fantastic quality and very cheep!! A great allrounder for pasta, lasagne, cheese on toast and cheese & chutney sandwiches. I hate spending more than we need to, thus ticks all our box’s!!!

Nice cheese and great value. So easy to just grab

5 stars

Nice cheese and great value. So easy to just grab from the fridge for omelettes and salads, we buy loads of it

Creamfields Grated Cheese

5 stars

I always buy this cheese.I like the value for money,& i like the taste.

Excellent buy

5 stars

Great cheese we buy it all the time

Good value grated cheddar

5 stars

I’ve normally found this item to be of good value and decent quality. It’s a bog standard, grated, white, cheddar. It’s a good sized bag and lasts longer than others I’ve tried once opened. Please don’t change it! I’ve been buying for years and only once had a problem (mouldy upon delivery 🤢) which was resolved quickly.

I call this Man Cheese!!

5 stars

Creamfields grated cheddar is yummy and my husband loves it. It is so versatile. Jackety cheese, sprinkle over a bbq steak at the last minute or wrap in a warm tortilla with ham on the bone and a touch of mustard. Fantastic value for money. Thank you Tesco.

My family enjoy this cheese for its flavour.. I pr

4 stars

My family enjoy this cheese for its flavour.. I prefer this grated cheese for it's smooth taste and as added cheese on my Mac and cheese.

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

