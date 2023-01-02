We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Evian Sparkling Natural Water 330Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Evian Sparkling Natural Water 330Ml
£0.75
£0.23/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Natural Mineral Water.
  • For every moment in your day, evian natural mineral water:
  • ● Is naturally filtered through layers of glacial rocks
  • ● Contains naturally occurring minerals
  • ● Contains a balance of minerals including calcium, magnesium and potassium
  • ● 100% recyclable packaging
  • ● Bottled using 100% renewable energy
  • As cool and crisp as the white snow it came from, evian natural mineral water is naturally filtered through the pristine glacial rocks of the Alps.
  • With a balanced mineral composition including calcium, magnesium and potassium, and naturally occurring electrolytes, evian water provides good hydration*, with a crisp and refreshing taste.
  • Ideal for keeping the whole family hydrated*, our 6 pack of 1.5l bottles of evian natural mineral water is also perfect for sharing with friends or at the office, helping you to stay hydrated* anytime, anywhere.
  • *water (2L/day from all sources) contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive functions.
  • Explore evian
  • At evian, we’ve got a range of bottled natural mineral water to suit your life wherever you are and whatever you’re doing. From conveniently sized 500ml water bottles that are easy to carry, to multipack water bottles and larger 1.5L bottles for the entire family, there’s a bottle of evian to help you stay hydrated** throughout the day.
  • Learn more at evian.com
  • Here at evian, we believe that we owe everything to nature. That’s why when it comes to protecting the planet and exploring ways to improve our sustainability - we’re all in.
  • Certified as carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust - we continue to measure and reduce our emissions whilst offsetting any remaining impact. We use 100% renewable energy at our bottling facility and our bottles are 100% recyclable. 58% of our range in the UK is also made of recycled**** material and we made the commitment for 100% of our bottles to be made of recycled material by 2025.
  • evian is also a proud member of the B Corp community. For over 25 years, we’ve been in partnership with the town of Evian-les-Bains, where over 200 years ago, the evian spring was first discovered. Working together, we’re committed to protecting this natural resource so that evian water can be enjoyed today, tomorrow and always.
  • **** excludes cap and label
  • Sparkling Water
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Storage

Best before date indicated on base of can. Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours, and chemicals. Once opened, consume straight away.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Cachat Spring S.A.E.M.E,
  • 74500 Evian,
  • France.
  • Danone Waters (UK & Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,

Return to

  • W4 9GQ.
  • Helpline
  • (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesComposition in mg/litre:
Calcium Ca++:80
Magnesium Mg++:26
Sodium Na+:6.5
Potassium K+:1
Silica SiO2:15
Bicarbonates HCO3-:360
Sulphates SO4--:14
Chlorides Cl-:10
Nitrates NO3-:3.8
Dry residue 180° C: 345mg/litre-
50 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great on the go

5 stars

Just the right size for when you are out easy to take with you. Great for when you dont want that fizzy pop drink. Has that great refreshing Evian taste.

Tastes like, erm, fizzy water

4 stars

What can you say about a can of fizzy water? If you like your water effervescent then you will like this. If you don’t like bubbles in your water then this is not for you.

Sparkling water

3 stars

I bought the product as part of a promotion. I mixed the sparkling water with lemon juice to get some flavour and it was alright.

Nice sparkling water refreshing

5 stars

Refreshing, tastes like sparkling water. Out of a can which i prefer

Nice sparkling water

4 stars

Nice evian flavour, price on offer is ok. Sold chilled

Surprizing!

5 stars

I’m not usually a fan of sparkling water but this is really good, Really refreshing and not too fizzy.

Refreshing!

5 stars

I already enjoy the clean taste of Evian still water so no surprises here. I enjoy it with plenty of ice and a slice of lemon or lime. It comes in a conveniently sized can good to have on the go. This product was bought as part of a promotion and I have already purchased it again.

Refreshing

4 stars

Refreshing Sparkling water a brsnd that you can trust.

Great size, perfect for on the go

5 stars

Great evian product with added bubbles. Good size and perfect for on the go. Bought as part of a promotion.

Refreshing

4 stars

Refreshing in warm weather. A change from ordinary water. Part of a promotion.

