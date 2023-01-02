Evian Sparkling Natural Water 330Ml

Great on the go
Just the right size for when you are out easy to take with you. Great for when you dont want that fizzy pop drink. Has that great refreshing Evian taste.
Tastes like, erm, fizzy water
What can you say about a can of fizzy water? If you like your water effervescent then you will like this. If you don’t like bubbles in your water then this is not for you.
Sparkling water
I bought the product as part of a promotion. I mixed the sparkling water with lemon juice to get some flavour and it was alright.
Nice sparkling water refreshing
Refreshing, tastes like sparkling water. Out of a can which i prefer
Nice sparkling water
Nice evian flavour, price on offer is ok. Sold chilled
Surprizing!
I’m not usually a fan of sparkling water but this is really good, Really refreshing and not too fizzy.
Refreshing!
I already enjoy the clean taste of Evian still water so no surprises here. I enjoy it with plenty of ice and a slice of lemon or lime. It comes in a conveniently sized can good to have on the go. This product was bought as part of a promotion and I have already purchased it again.
Refreshing
Refreshing Sparkling water a brsnd that you can trust.
Great size, perfect for on the go
Great evian product with added bubbles. Good size and perfect for on the go. Bought as part of a promotion.
Refreshing
Refreshing in warm weather. A change from ordinary water. Part of a promotion.