Tropical Sun All Purpose Seasoning 100G

Product Description
- All purpose seasoning
- For some mouth-watering recipes, visit our website: www.tropicalsunfoods.com
- As its name suggests, Tropical Sun all purpose seasoning is the perfect ingredient to help flavour any dish.
- You can use it to add zest to any meat, fish or vegetable dishes as well as tropicalise your salads, soups, sauces, and marinades.
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Paprika, Coriander, Chilli, Onion, Pepper, Garlic, Nutmeg, Pimento
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- For the best results, use 1 teaspoon of Tropical Sun all purpose seasoning per 450g portion of meat.
- Enjoy!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
