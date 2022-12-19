Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes 25Pack

Made with the same skin-loving ingredients as our regular face wipes, Simple Kind to Skin Bio-degradable Cleansing Wipes are just as kind to your skin whilst supporting sustainability. These facial wipes are unscented and made from 100% plant-based fibres which bio-degrade in only 42 days. Using gentle cleansers and triple-purified water, they gently and effectively cleanse and lift away grease, pollution, and impurities and instantly remove make-up, including even waterproof mascara. Simple bio-degradable face wipes contain no artificial perfume or alcohol and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Our facial wipes are convenient, quick-to-use, and make the perfect addition to any make-up bag, gym kit, or bathroom. They don't dry out, irritate skin, or leave a greasy residue and are great to use as a make-up remover or as part of your daily morning or night cleansing routine – even on sensitive skin. Your skin is left feeling clean, fresh, and instantly hydrated. Every wipe is as fresh as the first, thanks to our aqua-lock technology which helps prevent the cleansing wipes from drying out. Simple face wipes are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested and approved, and suitable for all sensitive skin types. For best results: Cleanse day and night by gently wiping Simple Kind to Skin Bio-degradable Cleansing Wipes over eyelids, face, neck, and even lips as part of your facial skin care routine. Mascara won't budge? Hold the wipe over stubborn areas for a few seconds before wiping. Prevent your facial wipes from drying out by remembering to reseal the pack. Keep your skin healthy and beautiful with the whole Kind to Skin facial skin care range! *Based on 2022 Nielsen IQ data, Unit Sales, Female Face Care (client defined), w/e 13/08/2022. **versus Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes, based on 5 g plastic bags.

Simple Kind to Skin Bio-degradable Cleansing Wipes from the UK's No. 1 facial skin care brand* gently cleanse the skin of impurities and remove make-up whilst unclogging pores These cleansing wipes leave no greasy residue and instantly refresh and hydrate your face, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean Dermatologically tested and approved, these hypoallergenic facial wipes are unscented and contain no artificial perfume or colour, no alcohol, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin Effective as an eye make-up remover, Simple cleansing face wipes are made with triple-purified water, gentle cleansers, and multi-vitamins to lift impurities and remove even waterproof mascara These facial wipes are made with 100% plant-based fibres which bio-degrade in only 42 days under industrial composting conditions, so with each pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags!** Being mindful of our impact is also crucial to us – these wipes are vegan and Simple is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA, meaning we don’t test our skin care products on animals anywhere in the world

Pack size: 25SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Citrate, Ceteareth-12, Benzoic Acid, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Pantolactone, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

25 ℮