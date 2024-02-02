We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of San Miguel 0,0% Alcohol Free Lager 12x330ml
image 1 of San Miguel 0,0% Alcohol Free Lager 12x330mlimage 2 of San Miguel 0,0% Alcohol Free Lager 12x330ml

San Miguel 0,0% Alcohol Free Lager 12x330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£2.52/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan
Vegetarian

Alcohol Free Lager Beer
San Miguel 0,0% is a pilsner style alcohol free lager imported from Spain. It is brewed with standard beer ingredients but the mashing parameters are adjusted to give less fermentable sugars, limiting the alcohol production.San Miguel 0,0% alcohol free lager beer is bright golden in colour, has herbal, floral and cereal aromas, and hoppy grainy flavours with moderate bitterness and sweetness. Serve chilled at 2-4°C, in bottles or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma. San Miguel 0,0% bottles pair well with light dishes, such as salads or grilled chicken.Winner of Best Spanish Alcohol Free Beer, World Beer Awards 2015.
24 calories per 100mlSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 3960ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Carbon Dioxide, Hops, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

View all Alcohol Free & Low Alcohol Beer & Cider

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here