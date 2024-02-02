San Miguel 0,0% Alcohol Free Lager 12x330ml

Alcohol Free Lager Beer

San Miguel 0,0% is a pilsner style alcohol free lager imported from Spain. It is brewed with standard beer ingredients but the mashing parameters are adjusted to give less fermentable sugars, limiting the alcohol production. San Miguel 0,0% alcohol free lager beer is bright golden in colour, has herbal, floral and cereal aromas, and hoppy grainy flavours with moderate bitterness and sweetness. Serve chilled at 2-4°C, in bottles or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma. San Miguel 0,0% bottles pair well with light dishes, such as salads or grilled chicken. Winner of Best Spanish Alcohol Free Beer, World Beer Awards 2015.

24 calories per 100ml Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 3960ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Carbon Dioxide, Hops, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮