Casillero Reserva Especial Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

5/5!
Another fantastic, brilliant quality wine from Casillero. Very crisp, fresh and easy to drink. Definitely one to try!
A new favourite!
Used to drink almost always from New Zealand, but got a bit boring and they are getting overpriced now. A friend surprised me with this and it is a DELIGHT! Fresh crisp and minerally... I have already bought another 2 bottles!
Best Sauvignon Blanc Outside of New Zealand!
So Nice to find a SB this good outside of New Zealand, I have noticed that there are less promotions on NZ SB now a days and some suppliers have switched to other origins which has led to a lack in quality in my opinion. This hit the nail on the head and is £1 less than some of the big NZ brands. Would highly recommend!
Excellent tasta
Fantastic taste - spent a lovely sunny spring afternoon with a bottle with friends! Fresh taste and flavour- highly recommended.