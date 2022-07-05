We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Casillero Reserva Especial Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Casillero Reserva Especial Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • The cool breeze from the nearby Pacific Ocean, together with clay soils of granitic origin, are the perfect combination to achieve a fresh, crisp and well-balanced wine.
  • Colour - Light greenish-yellow.
  • Aroma - Fresh from the beginning with citrus notes and a light touch of green apple.
  • Palate - Expressive and very fresh from beginning to end. This elegant Sauvignon Blanc offers citrus notes, especially grapefruit, accompanied by crisp acidity.
  • Cool Origin
  • Fresh Taste
  • Wine of D.O. Colchagua Valley, Chile
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bright greenish-yellow in colour. This is a mineral wine with notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and herbs. The palate is fresh, intense, and persistent

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Viña Concha y Toro S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Max Weinlaub

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Clay soils, rich in water retention and nutrients, are what give life to Reserva Especial. The result? Wines with remarkable structure, and a pronounced fruity expression.

History

  • More than 100 years ago, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro reserved for himself an exclusive batch of his best wines. To keep strangers away from his private reserve, he spread the rumour that the Devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name: Casillero del Diablo (The Devil's Cellar)

Regional Information

  • The grapes used to produce this wine are grown at the Ucúquer Vineyard, D.O. Litueche, Colchagua Valley, Rapel south riverbank. The Ucúquer vineyard has a coastal Mediterranean climate that is influenced by the oceanic breeze that enters the estate through the Rapel river basin which maintains moderate temperature conditions throughout the year.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • U.K.
  • VCT Sweden AB,

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

5/5!

5 stars

Another fantastic, brilliant quality wine from Casillero. Very crisp, fresh and easy to drink. Definitely one to try!

A new favourite!

5 stars

Used to drink almost always from New Zealand, but got a bit boring and they are getting overpriced now. A friend surprised me with this and it is a DELIGHT! Fresh crisp and minerally... I have already bought another 2 bottles!

Best Sauvignon Blanc Outside of New Zealand!

5 stars

So Nice to find a SB this good outside of New Zealand, I have noticed that there are less promotions on NZ SB now a days and some suppliers have switched to other origins which has led to a lack in quality in my opinion. This hit the nail on the head and is £1 less than some of the big NZ brands. Would highly recommend!

Excellent tasta

5 stars

Fantastic taste - spent a lovely sunny spring afternoon with a bottle with friends! Fresh taste and flavour- highly recommended.

