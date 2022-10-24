We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Corona Tropical Raspberry & Lemon 330Ml

£2.75
£8.33/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Corona Tropical R/berry & Lemon 330ml
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Nothing beats a sunset at the beach, but this comes pretty close. Refreshingly light, Corona Tropical is crafted with high quality ingredients and real fruit juice to bring the best of nature closer to you. Enjoy the corona way - served with a slice of lime
  • Real Raspberry Juice meets a touch of light, citrusy refreshment. Raspberry & Lemon is a fresh and flavourful combination that's sparkling and easy-drinking.
  • With Real Fruit Juice
  • 96 Calories
  • Gluten-Free
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Spirit, Grape Juice From Concentrate (3.3%), Raspberry Juice From Concentrate (2.6%), Lemon Juice From Concentrate (1.9%), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Carrot and Blueberry), Natural Flavourings, Carbon Dioxide

Tasting Notes

  • Real Raspberry Juice meets a touch of light, citrusy refreshment

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Can Base

Preparation and Usage

  • Served with a slice of lime

Name and address

  • InBev Belgium,
  • Bd Industriel 21,
  • B-1070 Brussels,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml330ml
Energy [kJ/Kcal]121/29399/96
Fat [g]00
of which saturates [g]00
Carbohydrate [g]1.13.6
of which sugars [g]0.62.1
Protein [g]00
Salt [g]00.03
maybe drink your own tears after wasting money

1 stars

So bland was expecting a tiny bit more flavour. Water is more exciting

