Kp Salt & Vinegar Peanuts 5X30g

Each 30g pack contains
- Energy
- 765kJ
-
- 185kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.39g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2550kJ
Product Description
- Salt & Vinegar Flavour Peanuts
- We're the nation's favourite peanuts, see www.kpnuts.com for more information.
- The Hundred Official Team Partner
- Discover Cricket, Get Active
- thehundred.com
- Give your snack an epic taste upgrade with the nation's favourite peanuts that pack a mighty flavour punch.
- Now available in convenient packs perfect for on the move, at work or just about anywhere any time and in portions with 185kcal.
- Bursting with protein and fibre.
- Why Not Try Our Other Flavours?
- KP Original Salted Peanuts
- KP Dry Roasted Peanuts
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® Registered Trade Mark.
- Perfect for On-the-Go Snacking
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar], Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
5 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Pack
|Energy
|2550kJ
|765kJ
|-
|615kcal
|185kcal
|Fat
|50g
|15g
|of which Saturates
|7.9g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|2.2g
|of which Sugars
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|29g
|8.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.39g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.