Red Bull Sugar Free The Tropical Edition 355Ml

Red Bull Sugar Free The Tropical Edition 355Ml
£1.80
£0.51/100ml

Product Description

  • Energy Drink with sweeteners and the taste of Tropical Fruits
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
  • Red Bull® the Tropical Edition Sugarfree.
  • Niacin and vitamin B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue as well as to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Sugar Free
  • Vitalizes body and mind
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 355ML
  Niacin and vitamin B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue as well as to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beta-Apo-8'-Carotenal (C30), Riboflavins), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Best before: See base of can.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.

Name and address

  • Red Bull Company Limited,
  • Seven Dials Warehouse,
  • 42-56 Earlham Street,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9LA,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

355ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy11 kJ (3 kcal)
Fat0 g
of which Saturates0 g
Carbohydrates0 g
of which Sugars0 g
Protein0 g
Salt0.1 g
Niacin8 mg / 50% NRV
Pantothenic Acid2 mg / 33% NRV
Vitamin B62 mg / 143% NRV
Vitamin B122 µg / 80% NRV
Vitamins:-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.

