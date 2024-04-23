We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reign Orange Dreamsicle 500ML

Reign Orange Dreamsicle 500ML

£1.70

£0.34/100ml

The No. 1 Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Vegetable Extracts and Sweeteners.
Helps to Improve Concentration*Contributes to the Reduction of Fatigue**Reign® is fuelled with Caffeine and B Vitamins.*Caffeine may contribute to improved concentration and increased alertness.**Vitamins B3, B6 and B12 may contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and to a normal energy-yielding metabolism. Vitamin B6 may contribute to normal protein and glycogen metabolism.
©2020 Reign Beverage Company LLC.
B Vitamins, BCAA Aminos, L-ArginineTotal Body Fuel200mg Caffeine of Natural OriginB Vitamins B3, B6, B12Branched-Chain Amino AcidsZero SugarNo Artificial Colour
Pack size: 500ML
Caffeine may contribute to improved concentration and increased alertnessVitamins B3, B6 and B12 may contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and to a normal energy-yielding metabolismVitamin B6 may contribute to normal protein and glycogen metabolism
B Vitamins B3, B6, B12Zero Sugar

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), BCAA (0.2%) (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Magnesium Citrates, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.04%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Steviol Glycosides), L-Arginine (0.01%), Vitamins (B3, B6, B12)

Number of uses

One Portion = 500ml

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

