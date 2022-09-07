We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Bbq Chicken With Jasmine Rice 400G

£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1819kJ
429kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.0g

low

20%of the reference intake
Salt
1.74g

medium

29%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a rice wine, ginger and fermented soya bean sauce with cooked jasmine rice.
  • Chicken breast pieces in a rice wine, ginger and fermented soya bean sauce with cooked jasmine rice. Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Korean inspired flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of Korea With a sweet sticky ginger and chilli sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Rice Wine, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Ginger, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Honey, Yellow Bean, Plum Purée, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Rice, Chilli, Alcohol, Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, Onion Purée, Szechuan Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Clove Powder, Wheat, Sesame Oil, Cumin Powder, Oregano, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/5 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy455kJ / 107kcal1819kJ / 429kcal
Fat1.2g4.6g
Saturates0.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate16.8g67.0g
Sugars4.5g18.0g
Fibre0.5g2.0g
Protein7.3g29.0g
Salt0.44g1.74g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Very sweet

2 stars

Not bad, but way too sweet for me.

Sooo good 😜

5 stars

Love it. Nice fluffy rice and succulent pieces of chicken. What’s not to like?

Delicious sauce

5 stars

Absolutely delicious sauce, a new favourite ready meal.

