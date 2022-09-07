Tesco Bbq Chicken With Jasmine Rice 400G

Very sweet
Not bad, but way too sweet for me.
Sooo good 😜
Love it. Nice fluffy rice and succulent pieces of chicken. What’s not to like?
Delicious sauce
Absolutely delicious sauce, a new favourite ready meal.
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 107kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Rice Wine, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Ginger, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Honey, Yellow Bean, Plum Purée, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Rice, Chilli, Alcohol, Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, Onion Purée, Szechuan Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Clove Powder, Wheat, Sesame Oil, Cumin Powder, Oregano, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Chilli Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/5 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Made using Thai chicken.
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|455kJ / 107kcal
|1819kJ / 429kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|67.0g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|18.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|7.3g
|29.0g
|Salt
|0.44g
|1.74g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
