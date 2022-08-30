Magnum Mini Vegan Classic Vanilla & Almond 6 Pack 330Ml

Great tasting
These taste absolutely delicious.
Delicious!
Can’t believe these are vegan! Delicious!
Good flavour
Great size for our young grandchildren having a 'grown up' ice cream. Dairy free so suitable for grandson
Outstanding
Review from MAGNUM
If I hadn't read that it was vegan, then I wouldn't have known any different. This is a fantastic piece of food engineering. Total truck – well done Magnum!
Outstanding
Review from MAGNUM
If I hadn't read that it was vegan, then I wouldn't have known any different. This is a fantastic piece of food engineering. Total truck - well done Magnum!
Great for the grandchildren
Great for the grandchildren - they loved them.
Delicious, the vanilla ice cream and the chocolate
Yes we brought the normal size Vanilla and almond magnums first for our sons because they are vegans, but because there are only three in a box, it was a case of first come, first served. So when I saw the mini vegan pack and there are six in the box and we all love them. I get pack each of the large ones and the mini pack. No one disappointed then
Such a fantastic option
So pleased magnum make these. I cant eat dairy as I'm breastfeeding my daughter who has a milk allergy and these are my favourite treats. My husband even likes them and eats them (which is a little annoying). Would love more flavours but really pleased with these for now. Really creamy ice cream and lovely choc too.
Enjoyed it very much, nice treat, not too much at
Enjoyed it very much, nice treat, not too much at one time
Delicious, can’t tell the difference with dairy ic
Delicious, can’t tell the difference with dairy ice-cream. Great size.