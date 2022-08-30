We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum Mini Vegan Classic Vanilla & Almond 6 Pack 330Ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla vegan ice cream coated with chocolate couverture (33%)
  • Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. With Magnum Vegan, now even more pleasure-seekers can experience the rich cracking chocolate and velvety smooth ice cream provided by Magnum. Magnum Mini Vegan Classic & Almond ice creams have a velvety vanilla base, dipped in vegan chocolate couverture, promising the Magnum signature “cracking” experience that fans expect with every bite. These vegan ice cream sticks are a winning combination for pleasure seekers, an anytime indulgence that’s perfect for sharing. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts: from the delicious Magnum Classic and White Chocolate to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
  • Magnum Mini Vegan Classic & Almond ice creams feature a velvety vanilla flavoured vegan ice cream base dipped in Magnum signature “cracking” chocolate couverture
  • These vegan ice creams with a chocolate coating are made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Discover a world of indulgence anytime with these vegan ice cream sticks – the essential Magnum experience served as a perfect miniature
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, these ice cream sticks are certified by the Rainforest Alliance and will satisfy chocolate lovers
  • Magnum Vegan Classic and Magnum Vegan Almond are gluten free frozen desserts suitable for vegans
  • Pack contains 3 Magnum Mini Classic and 3 Almond ice cream sticks, to be stored at -18 °C
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, glucose syrup, coconut fat, ALMONDS, fructose, glucose-fructose syrup, pea protein, emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), sea salt, carrot juice concentrate, natural vanilla flavourings, apple juice concentrate, lemon juice concentrate, natural flavouring. May contain milk, other nuts and soy. Gluten free. ¹ Rainforest Alliance Certified™. Chocolate Couverture containing vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

330 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1382 kJ1133 kJ622 kJ7%
Energy (kcal)331 kcal271 kcal149 kcal0%
Fat (g)21 g17 g9.4 g13%
of which saturates (g)13 g10 g5.7 g29%
Carbohydrate (g)33 g26 g14 g5%
of which sugars (g)26 g21 g11 g12%
Protein (g)2.6 g2.1 g1.2 g2%
Salt (g)0.11 g0.09 g0.05 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 6 portions)----
Great tasting

5 stars

These taste absolutely delicious.

Delicious!

5 stars

Can’t believe these are vegan! Delicious!

Good flavour

5 stars

Great size for our young grandchildren having a 'grown up' ice cream. Dairy free so suitable for grandson

Outstanding

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

If I hadn't read that it was vegan, then I wouldn't have known any different. This is a fantastic piece of food engineering. Total truck – well done Magnum!

Great for the grandchildren

5 stars

Great for the grandchildren - they loved them.

Delicious, the vanilla ice cream and the chocolate

5 stars

Yes we brought the normal size Vanilla and almond magnums first for our sons because they are vegans, but because there are only three in a box, it was a case of first come, first served. So when I saw the mini vegan pack and there are six in the box and we all love them. I get pack each of the large ones and the mini pack. No one disappointed then

Such a fantastic option

5 stars

So pleased magnum make these. I cant eat dairy as I'm breastfeeding my daughter who has a milk allergy and these are my favourite treats. My husband even likes them and eats them (which is a little annoying). Would love more flavours but really pleased with these for now. Really creamy ice cream and lovely choc too.

Enjoyed it very much, nice treat, not too much at

5 stars

Enjoyed it very much, nice treat, not too much at one time

Delicious, can’t tell the difference with dairy ic

5 stars

Delicious, can’t tell the difference with dairy ice-cream. Great size.

