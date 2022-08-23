Madri Excepcional Premium Lager 4X440ml

Great lager with lovely flavour
My husband is delighted with this lager, it has a nice flavour and he thinks it is excellent. We will be buying it again.
Great tasting beer.
Really good tasting beer ! My husband loves it .
It was purchased as a present and I was told it was enjoyable
Amazing taste
Fantastic taste, served chilled for an amazing Spanish lager experience.
Good quality Spanish lager Very nice tasting beer best served chilled
Great Great tasting beer and easy drinking
This is great testing lager 🍺 it goes down well on nice hot sunny day
Ok not the best
for a 4.6% lager I was expecting more but this is not a premium beer in my eyes , it’s average
Very Disappointing!
Very disappointing! I bought this to try due to the "rave reviews" from others, I wish I hadn't. I have drunk many different lagers from all over Europe and this must be one of the worst I have ever tasted. It has a very unusual flavour, quite unlike anything else I have ever tasted. It is completely lacking in body and is over carbonated. Don't waste your money.
If you haven't tried it, then do so ASAP.
Would like to say "It's rubbish". But only because it's so difficult to get hold of. I'm thinking because of it's popularity. One of the best, nicest lagers around. We'll done Tesco for stocking it. Please keep the shelves full.
It’s really refreshing and has a premium continental flavour.