Madri Excepcional Premium Lager 4X440ml

4.8(35)Write a review
£5.00
£2.85/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • Madrí is the traditional way of pronouncing Madrid.
  • Madrid is famous for the passion of its people and this passion is embodied by the “Chulapos”, a group of people in Spanish society in the 19th century who were famous for their elaborate style of dress and cheeky attitude. Today, the term is used to refer to anybody from Madrid and this style and attitude lives on in modern day Madrid.
  • Madrí Excepcional is a unique collaboration between the brewers of La Sagra and Molson Coors. It has all the taste characteristics of a Mediterranean-style lager, full of flavour and aroma at 4.6% ABV, with a light golden colour.
  • The La Sagra brewery was founded by Carlos Garcia, a first-generation brewer born in Madrid. He started La Sagra Brewery in 2011 in Toledo, on the outskirts of Madrid, a unique area of Spain, historically, a melting pot of 3 different cultures. Having seen first-hand the fusion that Madrid and the surrounding area embodies Carlos applies that ‘Fusion' philosophy to the beers he brews to create beers loved by all.
  • La Sagra doesn't have hundreds of years of brewing history, nor a long family tradition in beer, what they have is a young, innovative brewery, with a passionate team of beer lovers brewing exceptional quality Beers, leading an unstoppable beer movement in Spain & beyond!
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • ©, ®, ™ MCBC (UK) Ltd.
  • 4.6% ABV with a light golden colour
  • Crisp, clean & refreshing
  • Madrí Excepcional has a smooth, well-rounded taste profile with a short, bitter finish
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat.

Tasting Notes

  • Madrí Excepcional has a smooth, well-rounded taste profile with a short, bitter finish

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place.For Best Before End: see base of can through cut out.

Produce of

Brewed and packed in the UK

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and packed by:
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd. ('MCBC'),
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • La Sagra Brew,
  • S.L. Avda. de la Industria,
  • 155-A, Numancia de la Sagra,
  • 45230, Toledo,
  • España.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd. ('MCBC'),
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • In EU:
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • uJ1 Maynooth Business Campus,
  • Straffan Rd.,
  • ROI.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

35 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great lager with lovely flavour

5 stars

My husband is delighted with this lager, it has a nice flavour and he thinks it is excellent. We will be buying it again.

Great tasting beer.

5 stars

Really good tasting beer ! My husband loves it .

It was purchased as a present and I was told it wa

5 stars

It was purchased as a present and I was told it was enjoyable

Amazing taste

5 stars

Fantastic taste, served chilled for an amazing Spanish lager experience.

Good quality Spanish lager Very nice tasting beer

5 stars

Good quality Spanish lager Very nice tasting beer best served chilled

Great Great tasting beer and easy drinking

5 stars

This is great testing lager 🍺 it goes down well on nice hot sunny day

Ok not the best

3 stars

for a 4.6% lager I was expecting more but this is not a premium beer in my eyes , it’s average

Very Disappointing!

2 stars

Very disappointing! I bought this to try due to the "rave reviews" from others, I wish I hadn't. I have drunk many different lagers from all over Europe and this must be one of the worst I have ever tasted. It has a very unusual flavour, quite unlike anything else I have ever tasted. It is completely lacking in body and is over carbonated. Don't waste your money.

If you haven't tried it, then do so ASAP.

5 stars

Would like to say "It's rubbish". But only because it's so difficult to get hold of. I'm thinking because of it's popularity. One of the best, nicest lagers around. We'll done Tesco for stocking it. Please keep the shelves full.

It’s really refreshing and has a premium continent

5 stars

It’s really refreshing and has a premium continental flavour.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

