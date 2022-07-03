We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Graze Marmite Crunch Sharing Bag 100G

4.4(170)Write a review
£2.50
£25.00/kg

Per (25g) portion:

Energy
500kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

-

0.4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

-

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2000 kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted corn, broad beans and corn hoops in a yeast extract seasoning
  • Are you a lover or a hater? At 110 kcals per portion and packed with marmitey, fibre-ful deliciousness, this crunch is one for the lovers.
  • Are you a Marmite lover or hater? Our taste experts have joined forces with the legends at Marmite to create something super intense, crunchy and satisfying using their tastebud-tingling, all-star ingredient. Our Marmite Crunch brings a hit of savoury tang to a medley of roasted corn, broad beans and corn hoops - and have even converted some of the haters at graze! Marmite lovers, it's crunch time.
  • At 110 kcals per portion, our Marmite Crunch packs a punch with all the flavour and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Packed with crunchy veg, every portion is high in fibre. And vegans of the world - these are for you too.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in fibre
  • Made with veg
  • A feel-good alternative to nuts and crisps
  • 110 kcals per portion
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Marmite Corn (44%): Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid), Marmite Corn Hoops (36%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators [Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate] Molasses Powder, Carob Powder, Spice, Herb Extract, Marmite Broad Beans (20%): Broad Beans, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • We pack all our snacks in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,

Return to

  • For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • Palm Court,
  • 4 Heron Square,
  • Richmond,
  • London,
  • TW9 1EW,
  • UK.
  • For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to us at
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 25g%* per portion
Energy2000 kJ500 kJ6%
-478 kcal119 kcal6%
Fat21 g5.3 g8%
of which saturates2.3 g0.6 g3%
Carbohydrate56 g14 g5%
of which sugars1.3 g0.4 g0.4%
Fibre8.7 g2.2 g9%
Protein12 g 2.9 g6%
Salt1.4 g0.36 g6%
*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains approx. 4 portions---
View all Dried Fruit, Nut & Seed Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

170 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

When on offer great value

4 stars

Delicious not too strong, great value when on offer.

No thanks

1 stars

Tasted horrible, nothing like marmite (which I love) just didn’t like it.

Tasty Snack but not my favourite

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

I wasn't sure what to expect from this product. I've tried a lot of graze products before. These were great for snacking throughout the work day. I thought they were tasty with a strong flavour but not my favourite so I don't think I'd buy agai

Marmite !

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Marmite ! Whats not to like crunchy marmite goodness I don't know why its called a share bag as I didn't like sharing these with any one the flavours tied well with each other and was just about perfect

Delicious on-the-go!

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I love the crunchy satisfying marmite hit, it's easy to open and to eat on-the-go for a healthy tasty snack. It gives you a hit of energy and leaves a delicious lingering marmite flavour in the mouth!

Amazing

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

If you are a marmite lover, then you will love these! They are my new favourite graze product, I am a marmite lover and these graze crunch are the perfect mix. Highly recommend to any marmite lovers out there

Marmite

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

I had never tried marmite before and now I know why I love any kind of nuts but these two things should never go together sorry I didn't like them at all the nuts themselves were nice but the marmite noooo

Perfect snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

This is definitely for ones who love marmite and it's beautifully balanced, not overwhelming, with delicious crunchy corn, broad beans and other bits. It's perfect for sharing with an icy glass of soft drink.

Good snack option

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I am a lover of Marmite and therefore I was interesting in this product. You could definitely taste the marmite and I personally couldn't eat a whole bag in one sitting. However it is a nice product to snack on throughout the day.

Surprisingly Good

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

You either love or hate Marmite. I can admit, when it comes to the normal Marmite spread. I've not been a fan. So I am pleasantly surprised that I actually really like this Graze Marmite. It's very more-ish with its taste. Definitely worth a try.

1-10 of 170 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

