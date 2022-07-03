Graze Marmite Crunch Sharing Bag 100G

When on offer great value
Delicious not too strong, great value when on offer.
No thanks
Tasted horrible, nothing like marmite (which I love) just didn’t like it.
Tasty Snack but not my favourite
I wasn't sure what to expect from this product. I've tried a lot of graze products before. These were great for snacking throughout the work day. I thought they were tasty with a strong flavour but not my favourite so I don't think I'd buy agai
Marmite !
Marmite ! Whats not to like crunchy marmite goodness I don't know why its called a share bag as I didn't like sharing these with any one the flavours tied well with each other and was just about perfect
Delicious on-the-go!
I love the crunchy satisfying marmite hit, it's easy to open and to eat on-the-go for a healthy tasty snack. It gives you a hit of energy and leaves a delicious lingering marmite flavour in the mouth!
Amazing
If you are a marmite lover, then you will love these! They are my new favourite graze product, I am a marmite lover and these graze crunch are the perfect mix. Highly recommend to any marmite lovers out there
Marmite
I had never tried marmite before and now I know why I love any kind of nuts but these two things should never go together sorry I didn't like them at all the nuts themselves were nice but the marmite noooo
Perfect snack
This is definitely for ones who love marmite and it's beautifully balanced, not overwhelming, with delicious crunchy corn, broad beans and other bits. It's perfect for sharing with an icy glass of soft drink.
Good snack option
I am a lover of Marmite and therefore I was interesting in this product. You could definitely taste the marmite and I personally couldn't eat a whole bag in one sitting. However it is a nice product to snack on throughout the day.
Surprisingly Good
You either love or hate Marmite. I can admit, when it comes to the normal Marmite spread. I've not been a fan. So I am pleasantly surprised that I actually really like this Graze Marmite. It's very more-ish with its taste. Definitely worth a try.