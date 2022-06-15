Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ / 135kcal
Product Description
- Cauliflower, green beans, peas, carrot and red pepper in a spiced tomato and cream sauce with cooked pilau rice.
- A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Turmeric Extract, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Vegetables (22%) [Cauliflower, Green Beans, Peas, Carrot, Red Pepper], Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coconut, Butter (Milk), Honey, Cornflour, Sugar, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Powder, Salt, Tomato Paste, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel Powder, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Dill.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Snap the compartment in half. Place the tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Then heat both the compartments for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Snap the compartment in half.
Place the tikka masala in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W), stir and re-cover.
Then heat both compartments on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|565kJ / 135kcal
|2260kJ / 539kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|20.4g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|72.5g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|7.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.38g
|1.51g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
