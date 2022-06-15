We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
2260kJ
539kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
20.4g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.4g

low

16%of the reference intake
Salt
1.51g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower, green beans, peas, carrot and red pepper in a spiced tomato and cream sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Turmeric Extract, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Vegetables (22%) [Cauliflower, Green Beans, Peas, Carrot, Red Pepper], Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coconut, Butter (Milk), Honey, Cornflour, Sugar, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Powder, Salt, Tomato Paste, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel Powder, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Snap the compartment in half. Place the tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Then heat both the compartments for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Snap the compartment in half.
Place the tikka masala in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W), stir and re-cover.
Then heat both compartments on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy565kJ / 135kcal2260kJ / 539kcal
Fat5.1g20.4g
Saturates1.6g6.5g
Carbohydrate18.1g72.5g
Sugars3.6g14.4g
Fibre1.8g7.3g
Protein3.1g12.6g
Salt0.38g1.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here