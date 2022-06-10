Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken-Free Dippers 220G

Not bad
Good meat alternative.
These are what they look like, cheap (fake) chicken dippers. The texture inside is firm, outside crisps up well, cook in 12 minutes. They don't taste like chicken or much else, minimal seasoning in the meaty part. If you want chicken dippers to dunk into sauce these are great. If you want chicken flavour, skip them.
Not much flavour
I usually like Birds Eye Green Cuisine, and love the burgers and sausages, so tried these, but they are quite bland so although they may be OK with a tasty sauce, I don't think I'll bother buying them again.
Disapointing
I guess it is food. I can put it in my mouth and chew it. I don't get much pleasure out of that as it is completely lacking in taste. It made me wonder if I caught the rona, but everything else tastes normal and a test showed that I don't have it. So yeah, this is tasteless in terms of both taste and texture. Slightly better than cardboard though.