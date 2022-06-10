Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken-Free Dippers 220G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To prepare...

Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.

- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

- These instructions are guidelines only.

- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Alternatively, grill

Medium Grill

10 mins

Pre-heat the grill. Place dippers on a griddle pan on a low shelf. Turn over frequently. Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7

10mins

Pre-heat the oven. Place dippers on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Turn over once halfway thorough cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.

