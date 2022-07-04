Cadbury Nuttier Peanut & Almond Milk Chocolate 3 X 40G

One of my favourites
I love these bars, perfect combination of nuts, chocolate and sweetness
Nutilicious
These bars are great as a quick snack and sooo nutty, enjoyed by all the family and would highly recommend, bought as part of a paid promotion and would definitely buy again.
Full of nuts
Great tasting Cadburys chocolate and full of nuts, they are a little small, but eveything is getting smaller these days. Great in lunch bags and great for a snack, really tasty. Best to buy when on offer otherwise a little pricey.
Tssty but dry
Got this to try, for free, from a discount shopping app. I thoughtb it woould be nice since it was Cadbury. It was tastyvbut dry, which made it difficult to swaiiow.
Tasty treat
love chocolate and nuts together, so always a sure fire hit. expensive though. product was bought as part of a promotion
Very nutty
bought whilst part of a promotion. love cadbury's chocolate so had to try these. pack of 3 all individually wrapped. loaded with nuts. will buy again.
Very good quality and very enjoyable
Very good
l really liked these. They have a good chocolate flavour and are jam packed with nuts. I also enjoyed the difference between the crunchy nuts and softer chocolate. Bought as part of a promotion.
Crunchy nutty
Absolutely definitely delicious,everything about it is great. This was brought as part of a promotion.
Nice and Nutty
Very like this very tasty and nutty, not too sweet. Will purchase this again. Nice snack