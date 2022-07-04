We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Nuttier Peanut & Almond Milk Chocolate 3 X 40G

4.7(39)Write a review
Cadbury Nuttier Peanut & Almond Milk Chocolate 3 X 40G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Each 40 g contains

Energy
858kJ
206kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
13g

-

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

-

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145 kJ

Product Description

  • Almond (27 %), peanut (18 %) bar partly dipped in milk chocolate (20 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Have You Tried These Flavours?
  • Coconut & Almond in Milk Chocolate
  • Cranberry, Almond & Peanut in Milk Chocolate
  • 3 x Bars
  • Recycle
  • In Milk Chocolate
  • 45% Nuts
  • High Fibre
  • 6.2 g Protein
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Almonds, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavouring), Roasted Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Proteins, Honey, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and other Nuts.

Storage

Best Before: See BaseStore in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 1 portion = 1 bar. 3 portions per pack

Warnings

  • CHOKING WARNING: NOT FOR CHILDREN UNDER 4.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (40 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2145 kJ858 kJ8400 kJ /
-516 kcal206 kcal2000 kcal
Fat33 g13 g70 g
of which Saturates7.7 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate34 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars24 g9.7 g90 g
Fibre10 g4.2 g-
Protein16 g6.2 g50 g
Salt0.70 g0.28 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

CHOKING WARNING: NOT FOR CHILDREN UNDER 4.

View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

39 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

One of my favourites

5 stars

I love these bars, perfect combination of nuts, chocolate and sweetness

Nutilicious

5 stars

These bars are great as a quick snack and sooo nutty, enjoyed by all the family and would highly recommend, bought as part of a paid promotion and would definitely buy again.

Full of nuts

5 stars

Great tasting Cadburys chocolate and full of nuts, they are a little small, but eveything is getting smaller these days. Great in lunch bags and great for a snack, really tasty. Best to buy when on offer otherwise a little pricey.

Tssty but dry

3 stars

Got this to try, for free, from a discount shopping app. I thoughtb it woould be nice since it was Cadbury. It was tastyvbut dry, which made it difficult to swaiiow.

Tasty treat

5 stars

love chocolate and nuts together, so always a sure fire hit. expensive though. product was bought as part of a promotion

Very nutty

5 stars

bought whilst part of a promotion. love cadbury's chocolate so had to try these. pack of 3 all individually wrapped. loaded with nuts. will buy again.

Very good quality and very enjoyable

5 stars

Very good quality and very enjoyable

Very good

5 stars

l really liked these. They have a good chocolate flavour and are jam packed with nuts. I also enjoyed the difference between the crunchy nuts and softer chocolate. Bought as part of a promotion.

Crunchy nutty

5 stars

Absolutely definitely delicious,everything about it is great. This was brought as part of a promotion.

Nice and Nutty

4 stars

Very like this very tasty and nutty, not too sweet. Will purchase this again. Nice snack

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here