Clubcard Price

Robinsons Fruit Creations Zingy Lemon & Raspberry 1L

4.5(60)Write a review
image 1 of Robinsons Fruit Creations Zingy Lemon & Raspberry 1L
£2.50
£0.25/100ml

Per 250ml diluted†:

Energy
25kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ/2kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Apple, Lemon and Raspberry Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Fruit Creations
  • Welcome to the Vibrant, Zesty, Zingy world of Robinsons Fruit Creations. We've let our creative side run wild. We squeeze, crush and press twice as much real fruit into every drop. Flavours so bold and delicious that we have kept them just for grown-ups
  • Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Twice the real fruit in every drop
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 11%, Lemon 6%, Raspberry 3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon and Raspberry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Apple and Hibiscus Concentrate, Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • As we have Twice the Real Fruit^, make sure to Shake first to mix it up
  • ^When compared with Robinsons single concentrate squash
  • Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 20 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit the Contact Us page on our website www.robinsonssquash.co.uk
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Diluted†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy10kJ/2kcal25kJ/5kcal
Salt0.03g0.08g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein--
Bottle contains 20 servings--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers--
View all Squash

60 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

flavoursome

5 stars

good value for money,really nice refreshing drink nicely balanced flavour

Very refreshing and not overly sweet

5 stars

I really like this squash, it's very refreshing and not overly sweet (although I'm sure it'd taste sweeter if you add a bit more to the glass). The lemon and rapsberry's tartness are really well managed.

It’s tasty and full of flavour, also refreshing. T

5 stars

It’s tasty and full of flavour, also refreshing. This is one of the few which I don’t get a headache or migraine from so I thoroughly enjoy it

Nicest squash I’ve ever had.

5 stars

This is the nicest squash I have ever had. Great flavour and a little zingy as it says.

Enjoyed the fresh tangy flavour in hot weather re

5 stars

Enjoyed the fresh tangy flavour in hot weather recently at a friends house and bought my own on Tesco Home Delivery Account. I'll try it added to fruit jelly my grandson loves to make with jelly cubes. Maybe make lollies too. Just On it's own with ice and soda is really refreshing. Definitely buy this cordial regularly now I've discovered it.

Very thirst quenching

5 stars

This juice is lovely thirst quenching e Ben better in a tall glass with lots of ice Even the grandkids love it Will definitely be getting more

Not really Zingy but nice Taste

3 stars

Nice but definitely not what I would describe as zingy…. Quite weak flavours

Lovely refreshing flavour

4 stars

Lovely flavour however you need to use quite a lot so it doesn’t go very far. Bought on offer but wouldn’t pay full price for it.

Lovely fresh taste ideal for hot summer days

5 stars

Lovely fresh taste ideal for hot summer days

Really tasty & refreshing especially with ice

5 stars

Really tasty & refreshing especially with ice

1-10 of 60 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

