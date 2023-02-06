Robinsons Fruit Creations Zingy Lemon & Raspberry 1L

flavoursome
good value for money,really nice refreshing drink nicely balanced flavour
Very refreshing and not overly sweet
I really like this squash, it's very refreshing and not overly sweet (although I'm sure it'd taste sweeter if you add a bit more to the glass). The lemon and rapsberry's tartness are really well managed.
It’s tasty and full of flavour, also refreshing. This is one of the few which I don’t get a headache or migraine from so I thoroughly enjoy it
Nicest squash I’ve ever had.
This is the nicest squash I have ever had. Great flavour and a little zingy as it says.
Enjoyed the fresh tangy flavour in hot weather recently at a friends house and bought my own on Tesco Home Delivery Account. I'll try it added to fruit jelly my grandson loves to make with jelly cubes. Maybe make lollies too. Just On it's own with ice and soda is really refreshing. Definitely buy this cordial regularly now I've discovered it.
Very thirst quenching
This juice is lovely thirst quenching e Ben better in a tall glass with lots of ice Even the grandkids love it Will definitely be getting more
Not really Zingy but nice Taste
Nice but definitely not what I would describe as zingy…. Quite weak flavours
Lovely refreshing flavour
Lovely flavour however you need to use quite a lot so it doesn’t go very far. Bought on offer but wouldn’t pay full price for it.
Lovely fresh taste ideal for hot summer days
Really tasty & refreshing especially with ice