Dentalife Activfresh 5 Medium Dog Sticks 115G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Veterinary Oral Health Council Accepted® Helps Control Tartar www.VOHC.org

Instead of simply masking bad breath, Purina® Dentalife® ActivFresh®, containing natural spirulina and honey, is designed to help neutralize the bacteria responsible for bad breath. Activfresh® has the Dentalife® shape, size, and chewy, porous texture that is scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up. Shape, size, and texture scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up and clean even hard to reach teeth.

Designed to Fight Bad Breath Bacteria Helps reduce plaque build-up Medium 12-25kg Low in fat Made with natural ingredients, and no added artificial flavourings and colourants

Pack size: 115G

Low in fat

Ingredients

Cereals*, Glycerol, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Honey (1.4%), Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Spirulina* (0.21%), * Natural Ingredients

Net Contents

115g ℮

Preparation and Usage