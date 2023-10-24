L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 400ml Find out more on L'Oreal's Sustainability commitments on https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/because-our-planet-is-worth-it.

- Hair feels hydrated for up to 72 hours* - Hair looks visibly plumped, bouncy and shiny** - No weigh down** *Instrumental test **Consumer test Damaged, dehydrated hair? Try New Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Moisture Locking Conditioner with Hyaluronic Acid, from L'Oreal Paris. The formula, infused with Hyaluronic Acid, weightlessly coats hair to keep it feeling hydrated for up to 72 hours. The results? Hair looks visibly plumped, bouncy and shiny. Our scientifically proven skincare inspired formula helps tackle dehydrated, dry and damaged hair, the first sign of hair damage. Indicators of hair dehydration include dull, flat and lifeless hair that is frizzy and lacking in bounce. Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic conditioner is a great conditioning treatment to help boost & lift hair to add volume, body & shine. Nourishing and conditioning stressed, damaged hair. Suitable for all hair textures: curly, wavy, straight, and coloured hair etc. Introducing the new haircare range from L'Oréal Paris: Hydra Hyaluronic, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid. This game changing range is the first step for tackling dehydrated hair. Formulated by our world-leading haircare scientists with hyaluronic acid for fuller, bouncier and shiner hair with no weigh down. It's Skincare for your hair!

Goes well with 300ml Shampoo, Serum, Mask

Shampoo for dry, dehydrated hair, first sign of hair damage Hair instantly detangled For all hair types and textures For beautiful hair today and a better planet tomorrow

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Amodimethicone, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage