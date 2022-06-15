Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 400G

I find this best with a good dash of English musta
I find this best with a good dash of English mustard in the meat half before using the mash to soak up the gravy. I live alone and always keep one or two meals in the freezer.
Very good
Very good thanks I buy most weeks and liver and mash sausage and mash minced beef hotpot
Very good quality, tasty and fast, just requires a
Very good quality, tasty and fast, just requires a few minutes in microwave.
Don't buy unless you love lots of garlic.
Just eaten this. Full of garlic. Surely Braised beef and mash is pretty much an English food. Who on earth would put garlic in it? The garlic aftertaste is lingering. This is not France or the mediterranean, why not produce our classic foods. If you want garlic there are loads of those ready meals but this is crazy. No doubt there will be garlic on English fish and chips next. Obviously Tesco has no idea about our foods.
Excellent
Excellent quality - very quick and simple to prepare - an ideal and very tasty ready meal. Being able to microwave from frozen is an added bonus.
Tastless
Was very disappointed. Was hoping for a flavoured meal after eating hospital food. Potatoe was not very smooth, beef was as pale as potatoe