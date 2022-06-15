We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 400G

3.8(6)Write a review
Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1252kJ
297kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.13g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Beef and carrots in an onion gravy with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Beef slow cooked for three hours until tender in rich red wine gravy.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Beef (20%)[Beef, Cornflour, Salt], Water, Carrot, Onion, Beef Extract, Red Wine, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Corn Starch, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 10 mins / 9 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W),
If heating from frozen, stand for 1 minute and stir both compartments, re-cover and heat for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid on both compartments.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (364g**)
Energy344kJ / 82kcal1252kJ / 297kcal
Fat1.7g6.2g
Saturates0.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate9.1g33.0g
Sugars1.2g4.2g
Fibre1.4g5.0g
Protein6.8g24.9g
Salt0.31g1.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 364g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

I find this best with a good dash of English musta

5 stars

I find this best with a good dash of English mustard in the meat half before using the mash to soak up the gravy. I live alone and always keep one or two meals in the freezer.

Very good

5 stars

Very good thanks I buy most weeks and liver and mash sausage and mash minced beef hotpot

Very good quality, tasty and fast, just requires a

5 stars

Very good quality, tasty and fast, just requires a few minutes in microwave.

Don't buy unless you love lots of garlic.

1 stars

Just eaten this. Full of garlic. Surely Braised beef and mash is pretty much an English food. Who on earth would put garlic in it? The garlic aftertaste is lingering. This is not France or the mediterranean, why not produce our classic foods. If you want garlic there are loads of those ready meals but this is crazy. No doubt there will be garlic on English fish and chips next. Obviously Tesco has no idea about our foods.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent quality - very quick and simple to prepare - an ideal and very tasty ready meal. Being able to microwave from frozen is an added bonus.

Tastless

2 stars

Was very disappointed. Was hoping for a flavoured meal after eating hospital food. Potatoe was not very smooth, beef was as pale as potatoe

