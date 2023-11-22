Yankee Clean Cotton Aromatherapy Oil 10Ml

For help creating the right mood, the Yankee Candle Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser features customisable light, mist and fragrance with essential oils. Just 5 to 7 drops of Yankee Candle Aroma Diffuser Oil provides up to 8 hours* of fragranced mist. *4 hours of continuous mist/8 hours of intermittent mist

The Yankee Candle® brand helps create that special ambiance for savouring moments and making memories together. Our in-house fragrance experts have found new and innovative ways for your consumers to do just that. They have explored key trends to bring you relevant offerings that your consumers will be looking for — including candle innovations, a new diffuser, and an inspiring new fragrance collection.

Sun-dried cotton combined with green notes, white flowers and a hint of lemon Diffuser oil refill recommended for use with the Yankee Candle Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser Neutral, minimalistic design complements your home décor Scented wax melts are easy to sample and mix to create your own custom ambiance Includes: 1 x Clean Cotton Aroma Diffuser Oil (10ml)

Pack size: 10ML

Produce of

Made in China