Tesco Fire Pit Cola Ketchup 280Ml

One tablespoon (15ml)
- Energy
- 71kJ
- 17kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 472kJ / 111kcal
Product Description
- Cola flavoured tomato sauce.
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste (13%), Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Number of uses
approx. 19 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55 www.tesco.com / Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123 www.tesco.ie
Net Contents
280ml