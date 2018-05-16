We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Cola Ketchup 280Ml

£1.60
£0.57/100ml

One tablespoon (15ml)

Energy
71kJ
17kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 472kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Cola flavoured tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 280ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste (13%), Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 19 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55 www.tesco.com / Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123 www.tesco.ie

Net Contents

280ml