Zlato Valley Merlot 75Cl

Husband said he enjoyed it. I found it a bit harsh.
Lovely Surprise!!
Had this as a substituted bottle in my order. Lovely wine as others have said do no be put off by the price will buy again!!
Rich, fruity and delicious
Full flavoured and an ideal accompaniment to a number of meat or pasta dishes. A rich and lively red wine of good quality at a highly competitive price.
Don’t be out of by the price
Despite being the cheaper end of the red wines this really is a very good all round drinkable red wine, excellent for the money. I am sure the wine buff would disagree, too cheap, not a good region. They don’t know what they are missing
My favourite merlot!! smooth, fruity, full of flavour
This product seems to have replaced the 'Bulgarian Merlot' on your shelves. That was a good, cheap wine but this is even better. Plenty of body and full of fruit, it is a very good buy and much better than the similarly priced Merlots from other regions.