Zlato Valley Merlot 75Cl

image 1 of Zlato Valley Merlot 75Cl
£4.75
£4.75/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
364kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Zlato Valley. Merlot. Wine of Bulgaria. Thracian Lowlands.
  • With its mild climate, south of the Balkan Mountains in Bulgaria, the Thracian Lowlands is one of the world's oldest winemaking regions. Zlato Valley is a smooth Merlot with ripe plum and black cherry flavours with a light finish. Fruity & medium bodied it's perfect with pizza, pasta or a roast dinner.
  • © 2022
  • Wine of Thracian Lowlands, Bulgaria
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Zlato Valley is a smooth Merlot with ripe plum and black cherry flavours with a light finish

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Vinivel

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Ivana Yamantieva

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • These grapes have been picked at their optimum ripeness and have been fermented in stainless steel tanks. This wine has undergone malolactic fermentation to ensure a soft and a smooth finish.

History

  • Located south of the Balkan Mountains, bounded by the Black Sea to the east and Greece to the south, Bulgaria's Thracian Valley is considered by many historians to be one of the oldest winemaking regions in the world.

Regional Information

  • The Thracian Lowlands have a mild climate, rolling hills and a maritime influence that provide a perfect environment to grow grapes. The Balkan Mountains serve to block the cold winds blowing from the plains of Russia, and the region to the south of the Balkans, the valley drained by the Maritsa River, has a Mediterranean climate, with mild, rainy winters and warm, dry summers.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Bulgaria

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy292kJ / 70kcal364kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Husband said he enjoyed it. I found it a bit hars

4 stars

Husband said he enjoyed it. I found it a bit harsh.

Lovely Surprise!!

5 stars

Had this as a substituted bottle in my order. Lovely wine as others have said do no be put off by the price will buy again!!

Rich, fruity and delicious

5 stars

Full flavoured and an ideal accompaniment to a number of meat or pasta dishes. A rich and lively red wine of good quality at a highly competitive price.

Don’t be out of by the price

4 stars

Despite being the cheaper end of the red wines this really is a very good all round drinkable red wine, excellent for the money. I am sure the wine buff would disagree, too cheap, not a good region. They don’t know what they are missing

My favourite merlot!! smooth, fruity, full of flav

4 stars

My favourite merlot!! smooth, fruity, full of flavour

This product seems to have replaced the 'Bulgarian

4 stars

This product seems to have replaced the 'Bulgarian Merlot' on your shelves. That was a good, cheap wine but this is even better. Plenty of body and full of fruit, it is a very good buy and much better than the similarly priced Merlots from other regions.

