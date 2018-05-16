Distillers Select Flavoured Gin Tasting Select Pack 4X5cl

Product Description
- Distillers Sel Flav Gin Tasting Sel Pk 4x5cl
- Tarquin's Rhubarb & Raspberry Gin
- Crafted on the wild Cornish coast, using 14 hand selected botanicals, with an initial hit of rhubarb sorbet followed by fresh raspberries and soft juniper, it is perfect paired with tonic water and garnished with raspberries.
- Greenall's Blueberry Gin
- Greenall's blueberry gin is made by infusing Greenall's classic gin with blueberries, perfect with Elderflower tonic garnished with blueberries.
- Tanqueray® Blackcurrant Royale Gin
- Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is a sumptuous and unique distilled gin made with French blackcurrants and vanilla notes, elevated with a black orchid inspired flavour and balanced with the four classic London Dry botanicals.
- Beefeater London Blood Orange Gin
- The fresh citrus flavours of blood orange perfectly compliment the classic notes of juniper and citrus. Perfect with tonic water, garnished with a wedge of blood orange.
- Gintastic
- What flavour do you favour?
- Pack size: 5CL
Information
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
All gins bottled in the UK
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
- HA6 1NW.
Distributor address
- Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
- HA6 1NW.
Return to
- Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
- HA6 1NW.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 5cl ℮
Safety information
Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
