Clearblue Triple Check & Date Pregnancy Test 3 Pack

Clearblue Triple Check & Date P/Test 3 Pack

3 pregnancy tests for extra reassurance! This pack gives you the opportunity to TRIPLE-check early, and date your pregnancy: it contains 1 Clearblue Pregnancy Test with Weeks Indicator and 2 Clearblue Ultra Early Pregnancy Tests. With the accuracy you expect from Clearblue, the 3 sticks of this home pregnancy test kit are over 99% accurate from the day you expect your period. Use Clearblue Ultra Early Pregnancy Test for results up to 6 days before your missed period (5 days before your expected period) (1). Clearblue Ultra Early is our most sensitive pregnancy test (10mIU/ml) - no test can tell you sooner. Clearblue Pregnancy Test with Weeks Indicator is the first and only test that is as accurate as an ultrasound scan at dating pregnancy (2). It also tells you how far along you are – weeks since conception are shown as 1-2, 2-3 or 3+. With this home pregnancy test, you can test 5 days before your missed period (4 days before your expected period) (1). If testing before you expect your period, you must use your first urine of the day for an accurate Weeks Indicator result. For more information on this product or answers to your questions, our Careline advisors are available for you 07:00 – 15:00hrs Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holidays, at 0800 917 2710 (UK) / 1800 812 607 (IE). You can also get more information about this pregnancy test at uk.clearblue.com. Leave a review if you bought the product: your opinion counts! Ratings and reviews help others decide which product to buy. (1) Ultra Early: 79% of pregnant results can be detected 6 days before your missed period (5 days before your expected period). Weeks Indicator: 65% of pregnant results can be detected 5 days before your missed period (4 days before your expected period). (2) Weeks result 97% in agreement with later ultrasound dating scan. Based on studies of 187 women comparing weeks result to ultrasound dating.

Combo pack for great value and extra reassurance: contains 1 Clearblue Pregnancy Test with Weeks Indicator and 2 Clearblue Ultra Early Pregnancy Tests No brand is more accurate: Clearblue is over 99% accurate at detecting pregnancy from the day you expect your period Ultra Early: results 6 days before your missed period (1) Weeks Indicator: as accurate as an ultrasound scan at dating pregnancy (2) Weeks Indicator: gives you unmistakably clear digital results in words, in 3 minutes; and if your result is pregnant it also tells you how many weeks since conception occurred (1-2, 2-3 or 3+) Ultra Early: no test can tell you sooner Ultra Early: easy to use with its ergonomic handle, colour-changing extra wide tip and Floodguard(TM) Technology No. 1 brand most recommended in a survey of doctors in the UK (data on file)

Ingredients

3 Test Sticks (1 Digital, 2 Visual)