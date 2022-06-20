Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla Light Ice Cream 900Ml

Lovely
Lovely ice cream and not too sweet
Excellent low cal ice cream
I love this ice cream it’s always so tasty 🙂
Nothing much to find fault with
One of the nicest lower-calorie vanilla ice creams I've tasted. It doesn't taste watery, it is not oversweet, there's not an overpowering vanilla flavour and it has a creamy taste. Nothing much to find fault with.
Smooth ice cream
I bought this and wasn't disappointed. The flavour was great and the ice cream was smooth and silky one of my favourites. I will certainly buy this product again and will try the others in the range.
Very pleased
It was a bit difficult to find the Vanilla Light in my area but finally found it. I find it quite lovely but as creamy as the original vanilla. Its great as a complimentary with other desserts which gives a lovely balance. Also it's delicious on its own as it's not too heavy and it didn't affect my milk tolerance.
Great Taste
Bout this ice cream & loved it shated it with hubby while chilling wat hing a movie lovely flavour very creamy taste absolutely fab was gutted when the tub was finished so went & bought some more defo my favorite make of ice cream
Yummy
Tried the vanilla light ice cream as wanting to cut down on my sugar intake ,thought I would give this a try and was pleasantly surprised at how creamy this ice cream was,would reccomend to anyone who has a sweet tooth but also wants to cut down on the calories.
Not all that
A little to light for me, it just didn't taste like ice cream, I was a little disappointed, the vanilla did taste ok though, but just lost its creaminess, 35% less fat tho so great for the hips, But overall disappointed .
Carte D'or - vanilla light
This was purchased a month or so ago, my apologies for a late review. This ice cream has a really lovely taste, and because it is light also has health benefits. Would certainly recommend this product, Carte D'OR products ensure standards are maintained creamy tasting of a very moorish type of ice cream.
Lovely and creamy
Carte d'or vanilla light tastes like the normal carte d'or vanilla. It has all the taste and less calories. It is creamy and has a great vanilla taste. Used it to go with hot mince pies and apple crumble.