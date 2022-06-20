We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla Light Ice Cream 900Ml

4.6(48)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla Light Ice Cream 900Ml
£ 3.75
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream
  • Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla Light Ice Cream Dessert – a much-loved classic at its best, now available in a paper tub! Spoil yourself, family, or friends, with a moment of irresistibly smooth vanilla that contains 30% less fat than similar ice cream products. Hand-picked and sustainably sourced Madagascan vanilla beans give our ice cream its rich and authentic taste. As well as delivering a truly delicious dessert experience, we want our impact on people and planet to be a positive one. That's why we use Rainforest Alliance Certified vanilla and support local farming communities in the Sava region of Madagascar via the "Vanilla for Change" programme, which has already made a difference to the lives of 60,000 people. What's M'Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable and made with 93% less plastic*. Carte D’Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with over 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. Why not try a scoop of Madagascan Carte D’Or Vanilla Light on the side of your favourite dessert to elevate it to new extremes? Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and divine scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie for an indulgent treat, this frozen dessert is perfect to enjoy and share at mealtimes with family and friends. If you like this Carte D’Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try other popular flavours, including Indulgent Chocolate, Rich Salted Caramel, or Delightful Strawberry? *Compared to previous Carte D’Or packaging.
  • Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla Light Ice Cream Dessert – classic, delicious vanilla flavour with 30% less fat than similar ice cream products
  • The same great quality Carte D'Or ice cream now in a responsibly sourced, recyclable, paper tub that is made with 93% less plastic*
  • Hand-picked and sustainably sourced bourbon vanilla beans from the Sava region of Madagascar give our Vanilla Light ice cream its rich, classic flavour
  • The vanilla in our ice cream is Rainforest Alliance Certified – we support local vanilla farmers in the Sava region of Madagascar
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – add a scoop alongside a warm chocolate brownie or heap atop an apple crumble
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality and sustainably sourced vanilla – you get M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose syrup, oligofructose, fructose, coconut fat, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces¹, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), natural vanilla flavouring¹, colour (carotenes). ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)596 kJ310 kJ310 kJ4%
Energy (kcal)143 kcal74 kcal74 kcal0%
Fat (g)4.3 g2.3 g2.3 g3%
of which saturates (g)3.9 g2 g2 g10%
Carbohydrate (g)21 g11 g11 g4%
of which sugars (g)17 g8.9 g8.9 g10%
Protein (g)2.3 g1.2 g1.2 g2%
Salt (g)0.09 g0.05 g0.05 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely ice cream and not too sweet

Excellent low cal ice cream

5 stars

I love this ice cream it’s always so tasty 🙂

Nothing much to find fault with

5 stars

One of the nicest lower-calorie vanilla ice creams I've tasted. It doesn't taste watery, it is not oversweet, there's not an overpowering vanilla flavour and it has a creamy taste. Nothing much to find fault with.

Smooth ice cream

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

I bought this and wasn't disappointed. The flavour was great and the ice cream was smooth and silky one of my favourites. I will certainly buy this product again and will try the others in the range.

Very pleased

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

It was a bit difficult to find the Vanilla Light in my area but finally found it. I find it quite lovely but as creamy as the original vanilla. Its great as a complimentary with other desserts which gives a lovely balance. Also it's delicious on its own as it's not too heavy and it didn't affect my milk tolerance.

Great Taste

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

Bout this ice cream & loved it shated it with hubby while chilling wat hing a movie lovely flavour very creamy taste absolutely fab was gutted when the tub was finished so went & bought some more defo my favorite make of ice cream

Yummy

4 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

Tried the vanilla light ice cream as wanting to cut down on my sugar intake ,thought I would give this a try and was pleasantly surprised at how creamy this ice cream was,would reccomend to anyone who has a sweet tooth but also wants to cut down on the calories.

Not all that

3 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

A little to light for me, it just didn't taste like ice cream, I was a little disappointed, the vanilla did taste ok though, but just lost its creaminess, 35% less fat tho so great for the hips, But overall disappointed .

Carte D'or - vanilla light

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

This was purchased a month or so ago, my apologies for a late review. This ice cream has a really lovely taste, and because it is light also has health benefits. Would certainly recommend this product, Carte D'OR products ensure standards are maintained creamy tasting of a very moorish type of ice cream.

Lovely and creamy

4 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

Carte d'or vanilla light tastes like the normal carte d'or vanilla. It has all the taste and less calories. It is creamy and has a great vanilla taste. Used it to go with hot mince pies and apple crumble.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

