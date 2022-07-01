We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Beer Battered Cod Fillets 380G

One typical fillet

Energy
1426kJ
340kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a Black Sheep Ale™ batter coating.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Tender, wild caught cod perfectly complemented by our light and bubbly batter, a unique recipe made with Black Sheep Ale™ selected for its distinctively smooth, bittersweet taste.
  • Wild Caught Chunky Cod Fillets Coated in our unique crisp and bubbly Black Sheep Ale™ batter
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (66%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Black Sheep Ale™ (Barley, Wheat) (0.8%), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Maize Flour, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 205°C/Fan 185°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging including parchment paper.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (173g**)
Energy824kJ / 197kcal1426kJ / 340kcal
Fat9.4g16.2g
Saturates1.4g2.4g
Carbohydrate14.0g24.2g
Sugars1.3g2.2g
Fibre1.1g1.9g
Protein13.6g23.5g
Salt0.53g0.91g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 346g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

16 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty WHEN YOU CAN GET IT

Good quality for a traditional fish and chip suppe

5 stars

Good quality for a traditional fish and chip supper.

Very tasty

5 stars

First class product

Great beer battered fish steaks

5 stars

They can be a little inconsistent, sometimes thinner, sometimes a thick steak but they look and taste like ‘real’ fish, not the usual battered veneer of fish. The batter has a good crisp and tastes like batter should. They freeze well.

A really nice tasty, chunky fish, but only what I

5 stars

A really nice tasty, chunky fish, but only what I expect from your Finest range. Delicious, never disappointed, always pleased! Good value too.

Very Disappointing,

2 stars

Not up to the quality expected of Finest; almost no flavour in the fish. Have had it before and it seemed fine. Would be reluctant to but it again.

Love these. Battered cod, but unfortunately not al

4 stars

Love these. Battered cod, but unfortunately not always available and sometimes different sizes.

Delicious, crispy batter & succulent fish.

5 stars

Lovely batter, and a succulent and nice tasting cod. What more could you want? I see there are quite a few negative reviews, but I really enjoyed this fish.

Expensive but tasteless

1 stars

Very disappointing. Looked ok but was dry and tasteless. Won’t buy again.

Not Finest!!!!

1 stars

If this is finest I'd hate to taste worsest. Just terrible. It went in the bin!

