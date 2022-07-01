Tesco Finest 2 Beer Battered Cod Fillets 380G

Tasty
Very tasty WHEN YOU CAN GET IT
Good quality for a traditional fish and chip supper.
Very tasty
First class product
Great beer battered fish steaks
They can be a little inconsistent, sometimes thinner, sometimes a thick steak but they look and taste like ‘real’ fish, not the usual battered veneer of fish. The batter has a good crisp and tastes like batter should. They freeze well.
A really nice tasty, chunky fish, but only what I expect from your Finest range. Delicious, never disappointed, always pleased! Good value too.
Very Disappointing,
Not up to the quality expected of Finest; almost no flavour in the fish. Have had it before and it seemed fine. Would be reluctant to but it again.
Love these. Battered cod, but unfortunately not always available and sometimes different sizes.
Delicious, crispy batter & succulent fish.
Lovely batter, and a succulent and nice tasting cod. What more could you want? I see there are quite a few negative reviews, but I really enjoyed this fish.
Expensive but tasteless
Very disappointing. Looked ok but was dry and tasteless. Won’t buy again.
Not Finest!!!!
If this is finest I'd hate to taste worsest. Just terrible. It went in the bin!