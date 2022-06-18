We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest The Ultimate Fish Pie 700G

3(2)
Tesco Finest The Ultimate Fish Pie 700G
£ 7.75
£11.08/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1842kJ
440kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
21.2g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.1g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.69g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked haddock, salmon and king prawns in a Prosecco sauce topped with mashed potatoes and cheese crumb.
  • A generous serving of responsibly sourced smoked haddock, salmon and king prawns in an indulgent, velvety Prosecco sauce, finished with creamy mashed potato and a West Country Cheddar cheese and parsley crumb topping, for the perfect bite.
  • Responsibly sourced smoked haddock, salmon and king prawns in a velvety Prosecco sauce with creamy mash and a crisp West Country Cheddar and parsley crumb.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Double Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Smoked Haddock (12%) [Smoked Haddock (Fish), Salt], Cooked King Prawn (7%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate], Whole Milk, Cooked Salmon (Fish) (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Prosecco (4%), Double Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach, Butter (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Yeast Extract, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Mustard Flour, Flavouring (contains Crustacean), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Onion Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley Extract, White Pepper, Celery Extract, Mustard Bran, Turmeric, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product can contain minor bones. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (320g**)
Energy575kJ / 137kcal1842kJ / 440kcal
Fat6.6g21.2g
Saturates3.8g12.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g31.9g
Sugars1.6g5.0g
Fibre1.0g3.3g
Protein8.9g28.6g
Salt0.53g1.69g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 700g typically weighs 640g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent. The sauce was delicious and fish good quality. The prawns were big and juicy. I thought it was an improvement on the old version of Fish Pie although I liked that too. The seasoning was good - not bland like some brands. I will definitely buy it again. I would like it in one person size too!

LIKE EATING THICK FISH PORRIDGE

1 stars

As Tesco appear to have stopped selling their 700g Finest Fish Pie, which has been a favourite of ours for a couple of years, I bought their Finest Utimate Fish Pie instead. Although £1 more expensive than our usual one, on the face of it, it looked a nice pie. Upon serving, I could tell that their was much less sauce in this product, but the same amount of fish. The problem came part way through consumption, as the vast amounts of breadcrumbs that this version had as a topping, had absorved what sauce there was and turned the pie into an effective thick soup porridge, which unless I was willing to accompany with drinking vast quantities of water, rendered it inedible. I will definitely not be buying this again and urge Tesco to reconsider bringing back the original Finest Fish Pie, which always appeared to be popular by the the fact the shelf was often cleared of this before other Finest ready meals.

