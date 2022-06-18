Tesco Finest The Ultimate Fish Pie 700G

Excellent!
Excellent. The sauce was delicious and fish good quality. The prawns were big and juicy. I thought it was an improvement on the old version of Fish Pie although I liked that too. The seasoning was good - not bland like some brands. I will definitely buy it again. I would like it in one person size too!
LIKE EATING THICK FISH PORRIDGE
As Tesco appear to have stopped selling their 700g Finest Fish Pie, which has been a favourite of ours for a couple of years, I bought their Finest Utimate Fish Pie instead. Although £1 more expensive than our usual one, on the face of it, it looked a nice pie. Upon serving, I could tell that their was much less sauce in this product, but the same amount of fish. The problem came part way through consumption, as the vast amounts of breadcrumbs that this version had as a topping, had absorved what sauce there was and turned the pie into an effective thick soup porridge, which unless I was willing to accompany with drinking vast quantities of water, rendered it inedible. I will definitely not be buying this again and urge Tesco to reconsider bringing back the original Finest Fish Pie, which always appeared to be popular by the the fact the shelf was often cleared of this before other Finest ready meals.